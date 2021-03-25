All the New ‘Star Wars’ Series Planned for Disney Plus

Disney Plus has an extensive lineup of new Star Wars series planned for the near future. Here’s a look at the lineup and what we know so far about premiere dates.

‘The Bad Batch’ Premieres May 4

The new Star Wars series called The Bad Batch hits Disney+ on May 4th. You saw that right…May 4th as in May The 4th Be With You. Disney knows a good marketing date when they see it. #thebadbatch #disneyplus #starwars pic.twitter.com/BtaXq75XZD — Frank James Bailey (@FrankJBailey) March 22, 2021

One of the first new series coming to Disney Plus is the animated series The Bad Batch, which is slated to premiere on May 4. On Disney’s Investors Day, executives noted that this series will be “building on the legacy of The Clone Wars” and “follows the specialist commandos of Clone Force 99 as they embark on new missions in a rapidly changing galaxy.”

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Premieres in December 2021

Some #StarWars clarification: #TheBookOfBobaFett is coming next December. It will not run alongside season 3 of #TheMandalorian. As Favreau says here, Mando Season 3 will go start production after next year’s Boba Fett show. pic.twitter.com/8cKF15dw7g — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 21, 2020

Front and center in fans’ minds is The Book of Boba Fett, which was advertised at the end of The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale. This new series will premiere in December 2021.

StarWars.com reported that the series was already in production in December 2020 and will take place within the timeline of The Mandalorian, starring Temuera Morrison.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

We’re expecting a Season 3 of The Mandalorian, but it’s unclear when this new season will happen. StarWars.com reported that the new season will begin production sometime in 2021. This means it will premiere after The Book of Boba Fett, so likely not until sometime in 2022.

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Anime Series

A new anime series is in the works for Disney Plus called Star Wars: Visions. This is going to be an anthology series released in 10 parts.

The official Star Wars Twitter account wrote: “Star Wars: Visions, an Original Series of animated short films, celebrates the @StarWars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best Japanese anime creators. Coming in 2021 to @DisneyPlus.”

It’s not clear yet which Japanese anime creators will be involved or exactly when the new series will be released. Some are predicting the fall of 2021 since a novel connected with the series is slated to be released in October 2021.

‘Rangers of the New Republic’

Kathleen Kennedy has announced two new Star Wars series, ‘Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic’ and ‘Ahsoka’. #StarWars #Ahsoka#DisneyInvestorDay pic.twitter.com/AwbLFqomkJ — Careful 4 Spoilers (@c4spoilers) December 10, 2020

Announced on Disney’s Investors Day, Rangers of the New Republic is going to be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian. Disney executives said about this and a related series: “these interconnected shows, along with future stories, will excite new audiences, embrace our most passionate fans, and will culminate in a climactic story event.

The series will be produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

A New Series Featuring Ahsoka Tano

Announced on Disney’s Investors Day, this series will also be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian.

Disney executives said about this and a related series: “these interconnected shows, along with future stories, will excite new audiences, embrace our most passionate fans, and will culminate in a climactic story event.

We know Rosario Dawson will lead the series, but little else is known at this time.

‘Andor’ Premieres in 2022

Watch the sizzle reel for #Andor, the new Disney Plus series following Diego Luna's #StarWars character https://t.co/4TzQBR5dFm pic.twitter.com/NFs0hhjeEK — Variety (@Variety) December 10, 2020

On Disney’s Investors Day in December, executives shared that Andor is a “tense nail-biting spy thriller in the Star Wars universe created by Tony Gilroy.”

Diego Luna will be back in the role of Rebel Spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One, and he will be joined by a fantastic new cast that includes Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma. We just began production in London two weeks ago.

StarWars.com revealed in a cast briefing breakdown last year that the new Cassian Andor series will take place about five years before Rogue One, Slashfilm reported.

The series will have 12 episodes and is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

10 years after the events of 'Revenge of the Sith,' the ultimate #StarWars rematch begins when Hayden Christiansen and Ewan McGregor duel again in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Z6ivgTylcv — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 10, 2020

The new Obi-Wan Kenobi series will take place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, according to announcements made on Disney’s Investors Day. Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader.

“This will be the rematch of the century,” Disney promised.

Production was slated to begin this month. The new series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who was a director for The Mandalorian Season 1.

Disney Plus writes about the series:

Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of The Mandalorian, Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

We also know that Indira Varma will be joining the cast, but it’s not clear in what role.

McGregor said this will be six hour-long episodes and might be a standalone series.

‘Lando’

The galaxy’s favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for @DisneyPlus. Justin Simien (@JSim07) is in the early stages of developing the project. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Lando Calrissian is returning for a new Disney Plus series called Lando. Justin Simien of Dear White People is developing the story, Disney announced on Investors Day.

‘The Acolyte’

Leslye Headland brings a new @StarWars series to @DisneyPlus with The Acolyte. “The Acolyte” is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Disney announced The Acolyte on Investors Day:

Leslye Headland, Emmy-nominated creator of the mind-bending series Russian Doll, is a boldly innovative filmmaker bringing her new Star Wars series to Disney+. The Acolyte is a mysterythriller that will take us into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

Man, I think I'm most excited for "#StarWars: The Acolyte". SUPER pumped for Rogue Squadron, but this has potential to be really damn unique. "… mystery-thriller set in the last days of a new era: The High Republic." pic.twitter.com/D0yuTfM0bw — HelloGreedo (@HelloGreedo) December 11, 2020

The series is set about 200 years before The Phantom Menace, Star Wars News reported, and focuses on the Dark Side powers as they were just emerging.

‘A Droid Story’

Disney announced on Investors Day:

Lucasfilm Animation will be teaming up with our unparalleled visual effects team, ILM, to develop a special Star Wars adventure for Disney+, A Droid Story. This epic journey will introduce us to a new hero, guided by our most iconic duo, R2-D2 and C-3PO. On a special mission known only to them, what could possibly go wrong?

Projects Outside of Disney Plus

Lucasfilm is also working on new Star Wars projects outside of Disney Plus, including a new movie being written by Taika Waititi.

Patty Jenkins will be directing the next Star Wars film, called Rogue Squadron, which releases in Christmas 2023. Disney shared on Investors Day: “This story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill ride. The legend of Rogue Squadron has been long beloved by Star Wars fans and will move us into a future era of the galaxy. Rogue Squadron will be released in theaters Christmas of 2023.”

READ NEXT: How Cosplays Helped Land Fans Roles on The Mandalorian