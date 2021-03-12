Is the Andor Series a Prequel? When Does It Take Place, Exactly?

We’ve been waiting a long time for the new Andor series since it was first announced in 2018. Now that we’re getting a little closer to the series finally being released, what do we know so far about the timeline? Is the series a prequel? Here is everything we know so far about exactly when the new Andor series takes place in the Star Wars universe.

The Series Will Be a Prequel

StarWars.com revealed in a cast briefing breakdown last year that the new Cassian Andor series will take place about five years before Rogue One, Slashfilm reported.

The StarWars.com announcement noted: “Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, will write, direct and serve as showrunner for the series, which takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

In the Star Wars universe, Rogue One took place after Star Wars Rebels and after Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, but before Episode IV: A New Hope, DigitalSpy reported. The storyline involved stealing the Death Star plans and leads directly into the beginning of A New Hope. (For reference, The Mandalorian takes place much later, five years after Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, and about 25 years before Episodes VII.)

This means that the Andor series will take place in 5 BBY, which is five years Before the Battle of Yavin that destroyed the Death Star in A New Hope. This would make Cassian Andor about 21 in the new series, and it would put the Empire as being in power for about 14 years at the time of the new series, Slashfilm reported.

Diego Luna will be portraying Cassian Andor again, Slashfilm reported, which would put an actor in his early 40s portraying a character in his early 20s. This isn’t unheard of in Hollywood, however.

The series has been filming in London since November, Fansided reported.

The series will have 12 episodes and is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.

Diego Luna Said He’s Excited to Return to ‘Star Wars’

Diego Luna said he’s excited about the series, StarWars.com reported. When it was first announced in 2018 he said: “Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me. I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Genevieve O’Reilly will also be in the series, reprising her role as Mon Mothma from Rogue One. Stellan Skarsgard will also join the cast, along with Kyle Soller, StarWars.com announced.

Tony Gilroy, co-writer for Rogue One, is the showrunner for the series. He was going to direct some episodes too, but wasn’t able to due to COVID-19 delays, Fansided reported.

Steven Weintraub, editor-in-chief of Collider, reported in 2019 that production of the series almost shut down until they brought on Gilroy.

Fansided reported that Ben Caron and Susanna White are going to be directing episodes in the series, and Toby Haynes will be the series director. Caron directed 11 episodes of The Crown and White directed Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang. Canon has also worked on Boardwalk Empire and Masters of Sex.

