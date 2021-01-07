Ethan Zohn Honors Late Friend Who Collected ‘Survivor’ Memorabilia

Many fans know that Survivor: Africa winner Ethan Zohn is a cancer survivor. In a recent Instagram post, he wanted to honor a friend who passed away from cancer in May 2020 and who was a huge fan of the show. Over the years, the friend amassed a huge collection of Survivor memorabilia and now his family is selling it. Here’s what you need to know.

Jeff Probst Called This Man ‘The Gatekeeper of All That Is Survivor’

In his post, Zohn touted the amazing merchandise, writing, “Attention Survivor Super Fans!!! Vintage Survivor Store has all the coolest Old School Survivor buffs and memorabilia from seasons 1 – 15!”

He went on to detail his friendship with this man, writing, “Way back in the day, a friend of mine had a curating business and became interested in collecting Survivor memorabilia. In fact, Jeff Probst deemed him ‘THE GATEKEEPER OF ALL THAT IS SURVIVOR.’ He started bidding in prop auctions and hosting in-person autograph signings with various contestants like me, Colby Donaldson, Andrew Savage, Chad Crittenden, Stephanie LaGrossa, and Ozzy Lusth!”

In the post, Zohn shows off vintage buffs from back when Reebok was a sponsor, plus hats, mugs, shot glasses, a T-shirt, and a sweatshirt.

The Site is Vintage Survivor Store

Zohn went on to say that sadly, his friend was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in December 2019 and died just a few months later, in May. His family told Zohn that they were able to watch “Winners at War” together before he died.

Now the family is selling the man’s Survivor collection at www.vintagesurvivorstore.com. Zohn said that “all the autographs are real and the merch is original old-school cool!”

At the site, there are bandannas, buffs, hats, drinkware, apparel, towels, and even a trading card game, which we had no idea was even a thing. Some of it is autographed and some items are not, so the prices vary. If you’re looking for merchandise, it looks like several things have already sold out, so don’t wait.

There’s no word yet on what happens when the collection is completely sold out. Maybe the family has held some things back, or maybe they could get donations from past players to keep the site going.

In other Survivor news, Zohn recently got fans buzzing when he made an Instagram video calling for a winter season of Survivor. We aren’t sure exactly how that would work, but anything to get the show back on the air, right?

If you’re wondering when Survivor will return, there is talk about the production team filming three seasons this spring so that they can air one in the summer of 2021, one in the fall, and then one in the spring of 2022, but there is no word yet on if they can make that happen. Probst has said they are exploring options outside of Fiji, which is where the show has filmed since season 33, but there is no official word yet on when production will start back up.

