‘Survivor’ Couple Expecting: ‘We Are Just As Shocked As You’

“Survivor” couple Sierra Dawn Thomas and Joe Anglim had a big announcement for their fans on Valentine’s Day 2022 — they are expecting baby No. 2 and they are just as surprised as anyone. Read on to find out why.

‘We Are Just As Shocked As You,’ Wrote Joe & Sierra On The Announcement

Joe and Sierra announced the new addition to their family on Instagram by posing with their baby Della and a sheet of photos from the ultrasound.

The Anglims wrote:

We are just as shocked as you, we’re expecting baby #2! Ready or not, we are adding a little more love and the final member to our tribe. Happy Valentines from the Anglim’s party of 4.

In a separate post, Sierra posted a video of her showing her positive pregnancy test to little Della and she asked for advice from her friends and fans about having two babies so close in age.

“Two under the age of 1 *almost* (14 1/2 months apart to be exact),” wrote Sierra. “Gimme all the tips and tricks below when it comes to raising babes so close in age! In all honesty, we are so excited and feel so blessed! I feel like I just had Della, well I kinda just did, but our hearts are ready to love another bundle of joy!”

On the two Instagram posts about the impending new arrival, several “Survivor” family members left their congratulations and well-wishes.

“OMG I am sooooooo excited!!!!! Yes,” wrote their “Worlds Apart” castmate Carolyn Rivera.

“Survivor: Australian Outback” winner Tina Wesson added, “You crazy kids! Well… go big or go home!!!”

“Survivor” alum Matt Bischoff’s wife Tessa and “Amazing Race” alum Tiffany Chantell Torres also left their congratulations.

Sierra & Joe Welcomed Baby Della Just Under 9 Months Ago

Eight and a half months ago, the Anglims welcomed Della Dawn on May 29, 2021. At the time, they wrote, “Our world is forever changed. Thanks for choosing us, baby girl” on the Instagram announcement.

In an Instagram story at the time of Della’s birth, Sierra revealed that Della is a female German name that means “noble” and they do like to sing the song “Delta Dawn” to her, but they change it to “Della Dawn.” The middle name runs in the family, as it is Sierra’s middle name as well.

Joe and Sierra have appeared on five seasons of “Survivor” combined. They met on “Survivor: Worlds Apart – White Collar vs. Blue Collar vs. No Collar,” which was season 30. Joe was eliminated in 10th place and Sierra finished in fifth. He would go on to return in “Survivor: Cambodia – Second Chance” (season 31) and “Survivor: Edge of Extinction (season 38); Sierra returned for “Survivor: Game Changers” (season 34).

They married in November 2019. On their second wedding anniversary, Sierra posted a tribute to Joe on Instagram, writing, “To the most amazing father and loving husband… I can’t thank you enough for ALL that you do. Two years of marriage is just the beginning. Happy Anniversary. Thank you for choosing me to be your wife and for making me a mother. I love you, best friend.”

“Survivor” returns for its 42nd season on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

READ NEXT: 5 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alums Join Celebrity ‘Survivor’