‘Survivor’s’ Sierra Dawn Thomas & Joe Anglim Welcome First Child

The “Survivor” family has a new member. Couple Sierra Dawn Thomas and Joe Anglim, who met on the show, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on May 29. Read on to see the photos and learn the meaning behind her sweet name.

They Named Her Della Dawn

In an Instagram post of the new bundle of joy, Thomas wrote, “Della Dawn Anglim, our world is forever changed. Thanks for choosing us, baby girl.”

In an Instagram story, Thomas revealed that Della as a woman’s name is of German origin and it means “noble.” She also revealed they sing the famous song “Delta Dawn” to their baby, but change “Delta” to “Della.”

In a video of them in the hospital, little Della is sporting some “auburn-ish curly hair like her daddy,” wrote Thomas.

“I already see a lot of him in her,” she added.

There was also some footage of Thomas and Anglim enjoying a candlelight dinner courtesy of the hospital, which included sparkling cider to celebrate their new addition. Anglim was pouring it like he was a fancy maitre’d and Thomas laughed and said, “I love you. … don’t make me laugh, oh my gosh, my incision, it hurts so bad.”

“Are we embarrassing Della already?” Thomas wrote on the post. “I love this man so much! We always have fun, no matter where we are!”‘

Thomas and Anglim met during “Survivor: Worlds Apart” where Anglim finished in 10th place and Thomas finished in fifth. Thomas returned for “Survivor: Game Changers” (ninth place), and Anglim returned for “Cambodia” (finished eighth) and “Edge of Extinction” (14th place).

They got married in November 2019 and revealed they were expecting a year later. Just a couple of weeks ago, Anglim posted a tribute to his wife on Mother’s Day, writing, “I know we dedicate a single day of the year.. but Make every day a chance to celebrate our mothers. The others. The tough muthers. The intuitive enpathetic always caring worrying watching helping self sacrificing putting others first ever vigilant thoughtful and damn incredible mothers. You are all grand, all great all beauty and every bit of saving grace. Stronger every day succeeding in all your are doing and being- and making this world and mine better because of your love and commitment to making sure you accept nothing less than the best.”

The ‘Survivor’ Family Was Quick to Welcome Its Newest Member

Thomas and Anglim’s “Survivor” castmates and other castaways were quick to offer words of congratulations.

“She is perfect,” wrote two-time “Survivor” player Abi-Maria Gomes. Thomas and Anglim’s “Game Changers” castmate Andrea Boehlke added, “She’s so peaceful!!! Congrats!!”

“Survivor: Marquesas” runner-up Neleh Dennis wrote, “Congratulations friends. She is absolutely beautiful.”

“I love it. Wonderful name. She’s a brand!” added two-time player Jeff Varner.

Other castaways offering words of encouragement include Sandra Diaz-Twine and Cirie Fields.

This is the latest in a string of “Survivor” babies. Candice Woodcock Cody and John Cody welcomed their third child in January, and castaway Angie Layton is due any day now with her second child.

“Survivor” is back in production now. If the pattern holds, it should be premiering its 41st season the third or fourth week of September 2021.

