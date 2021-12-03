A Psychic Told A ‘Survivor’ Castaway They Would Win – And Then They Did

A psychic told a “Survivor” castaway that she would win the show her second time playing — before anyone even knew she had filmed her first season. Freaky!

Read on to find out what a psychic told Parvati Shallow before “Cook Islands” had even aired and also what she did to prepare for her second time playing.

A Month After Filming ‘Cook Islands,’ A Psychic Told Parvati She Would Play Again and Win

In an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, “Survivor: Micronesia” winner Parvati Shallow shared a rather startling revelation about when her friend took her to see a psychic.

“My friend was like, ‘Hey, you want to go to the psychic?’ [It was] after I came back from season 13 and it hadn’t aired yet, they hadn’t announced the cast. And I was like, sure — I had just come back maybe like four weeks prior,” Parvati recalled. “And I went with her and we shared a 30 minute session. Within that 15 minutes, the psychic told me that I had just come back from filming something on the beach with a lot of young people, there were fires. It was a challenge. It was hard. And I’m recovering from that. And she said, and you’re going to go back and do it again and you’ll be victorious.”

Of course, Parvati thought the lady was “crazy.”

“I was like, ‘Lady, you’re crazy. I am never playing that game again. People don’t do that. You only do it once. And then you’re done. And then you move on and you do something else with your life. Like, what are you talking about?’ So I thought she was a quack,” said Parvati, until a year later when the show called her about playing again.

“So when [the casting director] calls me, I was like, ‘Oh my God, the prophecy is coming true.’ So I said yes immediately, obviously. And I was like, ‘This is destined and I’m going to win.’ And I had that conviction going back that I was going to win,” said Parvati.

But She Still Prepared In An Entirely Different Way Than The First Time She Played

Parvati shared in the interview that her No. 1 goal when she played the first time was to have fun — and she got a lot of backlash for just being the fun flirt on the show. So she decided to change her ways.

“[The first time], I didn’t really pick up the other aspects until I was out there playing and got bamboozled by a couple of people, including production. And then I learned my lesson. When they called me to go back a second time, I was like, I’m not gonna fall for any of that this time,'” she said.

Physically, she felt like she was in a great place — doing yoga all the time, running, boxing. But it was “the mental aspect and the manipulative, like the persuasion side I needed help with,” said Parvati.

“When they called me to come back the second time, I wanted to win and I knew more about what the game required in order to win. … So I read all these books — ‘The Art of Persuasion,’ ‘The 48 Laws of Power,’ like really went into this Machiavellian world … That’s how you win. I was like, ‘OK, I have to turn the flame up and let that be OK for me in order to win this game,'” said Parvati.

She likened it to stepping into an arena where she was “a warrior” and “will do whatever it takes to win this game.”

“I will do all of these dark things that I read in this book and I will do them gladly and willingly because that is how I’m going to win this game,” Parvati said as of how she looked at playing the game.

And win she did. Parvati won “Survivor: Micronesia” by a vote of 5-3, then she took second place on “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” by a vote of 6-3 — and a lot of fans thought she should have won that season but the jury was too bitter.

“Survivor 41” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season premieres Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

