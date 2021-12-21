‘Survivor’s’ Rupert Boneham Opens Up About Battle With Cancer

Four-time “Survivor” player Rupert Boneham has opened up about his ongoing battle with throat cancer. He was diagnosed in October 2021 and is in the midst of treatment, having undergone two surgeries to remove the cancer from his vocal cords. Here is what the beloved “Survivor” star had to say about how the experience has had a profound effect on him.

In an interview with CBS 4 out of Indianapolis, Rupert said that when the diagnosis came down, he was “terrified” that he would lose his ability to speak entirely.

“For a while, I was really terrified that I wouldn’t be able to talk anymore,” said the “Survivor” alum. “What drove me into the doctor — my throat was getting so bad, I could barely talk. I had almost resigned myself never to be able to be [growls], be, you know, rough.”

That would indeed to a blow to the gruff-on-the-outside “Survivor” contestant. His growly voice is a huge part of who he is. But Rupert went on to say that being faced with the health crisis brought things into an even sharper focus for him in regard to his work with troubled youth.

“Having my mortality shown to me and smacked in the face with it shows me yes, I don’t have an unlimited amount of time. I used to believe I’m going to be here forever,” said Rupert, adding, “It made me really understand how important it always has been for me to create something that helps others. Yeah, I loved ‘Survivor,’ I love being Rupert from ‘Survivor,’ but I really love being Rupert the mentor.”

Rupert gave CBS 4 a tour of a new residential facility he helped open through his non-profit organization Rupert’s Kids. It is a transitional step for non-violent offenders re-entering society.

“We try and help everyone that walks in our doors to see that future and every one of us, no matter where we come from, can have a better future … we can have that ability to take care of ourselves and share it with others,” said Rupert.

He also said that his organization can always use more help.

“If you would’ve asked me six months ‘is there anything you can’t do,’ [I would’ve said] ‘there’s nothing I can’t do, I’m fine!’ Now, I am honestly thankful that I do have my voice, but I’m really looking to people out there to be able to step up and help,” said Rupert.

The website describes Rupert’s Kids as an organization “that takes individuals who have recently been released from the correctional facility and helps them become active and contributing members of society.”

Rupert used some of his “Survivor” money to help fund the organization. No, he didn’t win “Survivor” in any of the four seasons he played (“Pearl Islands, “All-Stars,” “Heroes vs. Villains” and “Blood vs. Water”), but he was awarded a fan-voted million dollars during a special episode of the show called “America’s Tribal Council” that aired after “All-Stars.”

Rupert beat out Colby Donaldson, Big Tom Buchanan, and Boston Rob Mariano to win the prize. If you’d like to donate to Rupert’s Kids, the website has a wishlist of items they are in need of.

“Survivor” returns for season 42 on March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

