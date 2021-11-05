Russell Hantz Wonders if ‘Survivor’ Is Going to Be ‘Blacks vs Whites’ From Now On

Three-time U.S. “Survivor” player Russell Hantz has made no bones about his problems with season 41 and his latest criticism is that the Black castaways are working together, which he says is admirable, but it is causing him to wonder if the show is going to turn into “Blacks vs whites” from now on.

In his latest YouTube video, Hantz dissected episode six of “Survivor,” which is the episode where Shantel Smith, Liana Wallace, Danny McCray, and Deshawn Radden decided to start working together.

Hantz took issue with the fact that Shantel said this is the most diverse cast in history and that it represents America. He doesn’t think the numbers are right and he is both correct and incorrect because it depends on which numbers you are talking about.

According to the 2020 census, white people alone (not Hispanic or Latino) make up 57.8 percent of the U.S. population, which means people of color are 42.2 percent. This cast was split 50/50 and that’s pretty close. The breakdown of the players of color is where the cast does not represent the American population. There are six Black players, which is 1/3 of the cast. In the U.S., Black people alone (not Hispanic or Latino) represent 12 percent of the population, while Hispanic or Latino people are 18.7 percent. All other people represent 11 percent. So, within the “Survivor” cast, the Black percentage is overrepresented, the Asian percentage is overrepresented and the Latino percentage is underrepresented.

But regardless of how accurately the cast reflects the American population, Hantz thinks this means the show is going to turn into “Blacks vs. whites.”

Hantz said he respects Deshawn for saying “it’s foolish not to work together.”

“He’s right. It’s foolish not to work together because he sees that this is an opportunity that [he’s] gonna take,” said Hantz. But Hantz said what happens in the future seasons?

“What happens when that turns around in season 42 and 43? What happens when a white person says it’s foolish for me not to get rid of a Black person because I know they’re getting rid of a white person? What happens when strategic people play this game?” wondered Hantz.

“I agree with [Deshawn], he is right. He needs to go all the way with this alliance and maybe he’ll win the game. But what I’m saying is, ‘What comes next?’ What happens if I play again? What happens if I watch these seasons and I see this happening and then I play? … You know what, I’m gonna tell you — if my son wanted to play ‘Survivor,’ I’d say listen, if you see the ‘Black people’ getting together, vote one off so you can have numbers, strategically. Strategically! What happens when people try to play this game strategically now! [Deshawn is] doing it! He just said it — he’s doing it! If a white person does it, then all of a sudden, he’s prejudiced. I’m sure I’m gonna get some slack on this video, but I don’t care, by the way. I’m gonna say what I need to say,” said Hantz.

Hantz also added that he’s “not prejudiced” because there are Black people in his family: “Six of my nieces and nephews are Black. My grandchild is Black. My daughter is married to a Black man.”

This comes on the heels of Hantz saying that “Survivor” is now too “woke” and that’s why its ratings keep falling — though its ratings are falling basically the same amount that each fall season has fallen from the previous fall season for the past four years, and actually, when you take into account delayed viewing, “Survivor” is still getting relatively robust ratings, especially considering that ratings are down all over broadcast TV. We broke “Survivor’s” ratings down here if you want further details.

Hantz Also Took Issue With Jeff Probst Talking to the Camera and Erika Casupanan Crying About Her Adolescence





Hantz is not a fan of host Jeff Probst breaking the fourth wall to tell viewers what’s happening, especially when he revealed near the top of the show that no one was going home that week.

“Jeff came on the camera and said no one going home tonight … OK, thanks. That’s weird because maybe I don’t wanna watch the show now?” said Hantz, which he is not wrong about. That was a weird detail to give away so early on in the episode.

But Hantz also blasted Erika for crying about how hard her life was when she was growing up — because he thinks it’s impossible to have had a hard upbringing in Canada.

“We see her crying and she says she’s had it rough in life — this cute (very cute) young Filipino girl — she’s had it very rough in life in where? Canada … Canadians are some of the nicest people in the world! If you’re having it rough in Canada, then oh my girl. I thought that she was about to break out North Korea or Russia or even the Philippines, maybe? Maybe she grew up in a bad area, I don’t know. But she didn’t. She says Canada. … I cannot sit there and cry for you,” said Hantz.

Well, it’s certainly possible that her life was hard even if it was in Canada.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

