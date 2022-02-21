WATCH: Sandra Diaz-Twine Reacts to Her Daughter’s Medivac

Yesterday’s episode of “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water” was an emotional rollercoaster for both contestants and fans of the show. After Nina Twine, daughter of “Survivor” legend and two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, suffered an injury to her ankle (an avulsion fracture) during a reward challenge, it was determined by production that she would have to be pulled from the game, culminating in an emotional sendoff by her tribemates at the end of the episode.

Nina’s mother, who also participated in the season and was voted out by her tribe (including Nina) three episodes prior, was not able to see this scene until the episode was released. And, lucky for fans of Sandra, she posted her entire reaction live on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sandra Gets Emotional Over Nina’s Injury

In an Instagram post late Sunday night (above), Sandra posted a video of herself reacting to her 24-year-old daughter’s medical evacuation in episode 10. “Just finished watching the episode,” she wrote in the caption. “UNFINISHED BUSINESS. ‘Nina I’m super proud of you and the game you played 👏.'”

The scene Sandra watched began with Nina exiting a van on crutches for the first time, all but implying she would no longer be able to compete on the show. “Oh, no!” Sandra said after seeing this, throwing her head back and getting visibly emotional for the first time.

Sandra then let out a cry when it was officially announced by host Jonathan LaPaglia that Nina would be leaving the game.

There is no doubt Nina believed her time on “Survivor” was cut short. In her final words, she reflected back on her 22 days in the game:

Looking at my game overall physically, I’ve actually surprised myself. I know that I’ll be remembered for being determined, and being an unexpected challenge beast, and just dominating at camp, socially. And I was just so proud that I went further than the ‘Queen of Survivor.’

Sandra, who is known colloquially as the “Queen of Survivor” for being the show’s first two-time winner, laughed when her daughter noted how she outlasted her.

After the episode aired, Nina also made an Instagram post in which she called the journey “bitter sweet,” and expressed her appreciation and love for her tribemates. “To have EVERYONE by my side at this moment meant more than any of them know,” she said. “I can’t thank them enough! Those tears aren’t just because my time has come. Those tears are the pain I feel for having leaving my tribe-mates and the game I love. Thank you all 💕”

Nina May Have Another Chance to Compete

Nina, who never received a single vote throughout her time on the show and was in a fairly secure position within her tribe, likely had much more to prove, and a lot more game to play.

As Nina left, LaPaglia hinted that this may not be the last time viewers see her on “Australian Survivor.” “Well Nina,” the host said near the end of the scene, “it has been an absolute pleasure having you out here play ‘Survivor’ with us, but I have a feeling this is not the last time we’re going to see you on ‘Australian Survivor’.”

Sandra also expressed her hope that Nina will get to return. “I hope so, Jonathan,” Sandra said. “I hope so. I hope she gets to play again.”

Nina revealed recently that she was offered a spot on season 37 of U.S. “Survivor,” “David vs. Goliath,” but was eventually cut by production, most likely because she made it clear she would be more focused on playing her own game, rather than being an extension of her mother. As a result, it’s likely that if Nina, who has quickly become a fan favorite among the “Survivor” community, will return to the franchise, we may see her back in Australia sooner than we will in Fiji.

“Australian Survivor” airs Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights on Network 10 for Australian viewers. American “Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The two-hour season 42 premiere airs on March 9.