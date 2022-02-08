Two ‘Survivor’ Alum Kids Almost Competed on ‘David vs. Goliath’ Together

Season 37 of “Survivor,” “David vs. Goliath,” is widely considered to be one of the best seasons of the show. Although it included a few celebrities, such as TV and film writer Mike White, and WWE star John Hennigan, known popularly as John Morrison (both of whom were unsurprisingly placed on the “Goliath” tribe), the final cast included no names recognizable from the “Survivor” universe. However, that was almost not the case.

Two Survivors opened up recently about how they almost were, or were not, cast on the iconic season. Here’s what you need to know:

Production Cut Nina Twine

In a live episode on Monday of Life After Borneo, a podcast hosted by season 39 contestant Lauren Ashley Beck, “Australian Survivor” contestant Nina Twine, daughter of two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, spoke with Lauren, “David vs. Goliath” contestant Davie Rickenbacker, and season 38 contestant Rick Devens, about how she was considered for “David vs. Goliath,” but didn’t make the final cut. Nina explained that this was mostly because production was much more interested in discussing her mother’s legacy than she was:

It was kinda like, [they were] wanting me [to be like], ‘Oh, I’m Sandra’s daughter! I’m here to do what Sandra did ten times–’ Like, no. Like, not in a mean way, but Sandra did what Sandra did, and that’s over here, I’m a whole different person. If you want Sandra, call Sandra. And I don’t think they liked that.

Nina went on to say that the casting process for “Australian Survivor” was much more favorable to her, as she acted and talked naturally the way she did in her American audition, except they actually liked her. “Having this opportunity,” Nina said of “Australian Survivor,” “I can show who I am, so they know if they ever talk to me what they’re gonna get. It’s not Sandra’s daughter no more. It’s, ‘oh, can we talk to Nina’?”

In terms of the American casting process, Nina said she understood that her mother was “Survivor” lore, but didn’t want that to take away from what she would have to contribute to the show. “I know, like yeah, that’s my mom, people want to talk about her. No problem,” Nina said. “It’s when it then takes away from what I’m trying to do or what I’m trying to convey. That’s when I’m like, yeah, I think I’m okay.”

Nina also said that she didn’t know which tribe production was intending to put her on, though it is probably safe to assume that production would have put the child of the then-only two-time winner in the show’s history on the Goliath tribe.

Davie Replaced Cirie Fields’ Son Last Minute

In the same conversation, Davie revealed that he was actually a replacement for another “Survivor” legend’s child.

“I don’t know if you know,” Davie said to Nina, “but another alumni’s child was out there for ‘David vs. Goliath’s’ castings, and I know they were gonna put him on the Goliath tribe.” He then said that the reason production may not have been interested in Nina is because of this alumnus’ child, who decided to “quit” before filming began. This is what allowed Davie, who was likely a standby, to compete on the season (even though he ended up being put on the David tribe).

Although Davie did not name the contestant’s parent, his fellow tribemate, Elizabeth Olson, revealed in a February 2020 Reddit post that it was the son of four-time player and “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields who Davie replaced “last minute.” Cirie has three sons, however, so it is not clear which one Davie replaced.

This would not have been the first time that a family member of a “Survivor” legend competed on a non-Blood vs. Water season, either. Most fans will remember Brandon Hantz, nephew of notorious villain Russell Hantz, competing in both seasons 23 and 26; in the latter season, he suffered a mental breakdown and was voted out unanimously in an impromptu Tribal Council. In the former season, he made it very well known he was Russell’s nephew, even saying “it’s like being related to Hitler.” When watching season 23, it becomes clear that this was the angle producers were hoping for; the distinction Nina wanted to make from her mother, then, and her desire to play her own independent game, was almost certainly what got her cut.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch season 42 when it premieres Wednesday, March 9.