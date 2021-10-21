‘Survivor 41’ Contestant Reveals He Tried to ‘Flip the Game Many Times’

In a recent Twitter Q&A, “Survivor 41” contestant Jairus “JD” Robinson revealed that he tried to flip the game multiple times. JD was voted off in episode four, which aired October 13, 2021. He was a member of the Ua tribe alongside castaways Shantel Smith, Genie Chen, Brad Reese, Ricard Foye, and Sara Wilson.

He Wanted to Make Big Moves

In a video posted to the official “Survivor” Twitter account on October 15, 2021, JD told fans, “contrary to popular opinion, I tried to flip the game many times. I tried to flip the game with Brad and Genie to vote out Ricard at the tribal council [that] Brad goes home [week 3]. They weren’t down.”

In the video, JD explains that he tried to get his other tribe members to turn against Shantel “Shan” Smith and Ricard Foye, but he was unsuccessful. He told fans, “So then my only option is to try to suck up to the person in power, which is Shan.”

Since being eliminated from “Survivor,” JD has made it clear he thinks Shan is running the show. In an October interview with Parade, JD compared Shan to former “Survivor” castaway Rob Mariano, commonly known as “Boston Rob.” Rob is known for being one of the most intelligent players in “Survivor” history. He has a reputation for being a bit devious, so the comparison is interesting.

JD told Parade that he didn’t want to work with Shan and Ricard. In the interview, he describes their gameplay as “a little vicious” and said they use the other Ua tribe members as their puppets.

“I didn’t want to work with them,” he told the publication. “I worked with them out of necessity.”

JD Reveals His Biggest Mistake

In episode three, Shan caught JD with an extra vote card sticking out of his pants. In an interview with “Rob Has a Podcast,” the castaway told host Rob Cesternino that being caught with a secret advantage was his “biggest mistake.” He said that being caught with the extra vote lost him a lot of trust with his fellow Ua tribe members.

“It definitely contributed to me getting voted out,” he told Rob. He tried to smooth things over by giving Shan his extra vote, but the trust was already broken. JD told Rob he knew he lost his tribe members’ trust, “you can kind of tell when people are a little bit hesitant to talk to you,” he said. “After I got caught with my extra vote, people were a lot more hesitant.

He Doesn’t Have Hard Feelings

The “Survivor” superfan doesn’t have hard feelings about being eliminated. He posted a photo on Instagram on October 14, to celebrate his “Survivor” journey. In the caption, he wrote, “This was absolutely the best experience of my life. I’ve looked forward to it my entire life. I love survivor and it’s had such a huge impact on me personally.” In the post, he thanked Jeff Probst and the “Survivor” crew who “make this incredible show.”

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.