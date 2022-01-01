‘Survivor’ Winner Todd Herzog Is Making Customizable Funko Pops

Todd Herzog, the winner of “Survivor: China,” has been through a lot since his win back in 2007. After developing alcohol problems, Todd made national headlines when he relapsed multiple times and ended up on “The Dr. Phil Show,” where host Phil McGraw said that he had “never” talked to a guest “closer to death” than Todd.

Fortunately, however, Todd has since recovered and is now channeling his creativity in a new project: Funko Pops. Around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Todd decided to start making the toys for fun, but it has now developed into a business which he has made available for everyone. Yes, even fans can get their own customizable funko pops made personally by Todd Herzog.

Here’s what you need to know:

Todd Makes Adorable ‘Survivor’-Style Collectables

In a February 2021 interview on Rob Has a Podcast, Todd revealed that he was managing a movie theater back in March 2020 when COVID hit. As a result, he became unemployed and wanted to find a hobby to make use of his time. He then began collecting generic Funko Pops, but decided to start making his own once he realized the brand didn’t have any Spice Girls models. As a result, he made his own, then posted them on Facebook. People then began asking him to make personal models for themselves. Then, “within about a month,” he explained, “it exploded.”

As of the time of the interview – around a year after he began making them – he had made approximately 620 Funko Pops. Todd describes them as “kind of like a bobble head, but their heads don’t bobble.”

Some of the hundreds of Funko Pops Todd has made include various “Survivor” contestants, celebrities, fictional characters from his favorite TV shows, and hundreds of ordinary fans who send in a picture of themselves and receive a personalized Funko Pop back.

Popular “Survivor” contestants this season such as Naseer Muttalif and Ricard Foyé have both responded positively to their own Funko Pops. In early December, Naseer said on Instagram that his wife and children surprised him with the Funko Pops as a gift. “They are amazing and we love them!” he said.

Ricard shared his on Instagram as well, and called it “The best collectable I will ever have. Period.” He then jokingly added, “Gay flight attendant archetype players, UNITE”.

You Can Get Your Own Customizable Funko Pop

Todd is currently accepting solicitations from ordinary, every day fans. However, due to high demand, there may be a bit of a wait list. If you want, Todd will even post a photo of your Funko Pop alongside yourself on his Instagram page, or his official Funko Pop page!

If you would like your own personalized Funko Pop, you can order one by messaging Todd via Facebook Messenger, his official Funko Pop Instagram account (handle @toddspopshop), or email at toddspopshop@gmail.com. Prices vary depending on the order.

Although Todd has yet to make another “Survivor” appearance, he has been very open about the fact that he is still a huge fan of the game and would instantly accept any invitation to return. “Is that even a question?” he responded when asked in a 2020 EW interview if he would ever come back. “ABSA-FREAKIN-LUTELY! My bags are already packed and in the closet waiting.”

“Survivor” airs 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch season 42 when it premieres March 9, 2022.