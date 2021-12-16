‘Survivor’ Season 42 Cast Spoilers & Sneak Peek

Now that “Survivor” season 41 has crowned its Sole Survivor, here is what we know about “Survivor” season 42, including cast spoilers and a sneak peek clip at the 2022 season that the show debuted during the after-show.

The ‘Survivor’ Season 42 Cast

The “Survivor” season 42 cast and tribe divisions leaked months back, way before season 41 even premiered via “Survivor” spoiler site Inside Survivor.

The tribes are the green tribe called “Vati,” the orange tribe called “Taku,” and the blue tribe called “Ika.” The tribe divisions are:

Vati tribe:

Hai Giang, 28, New Orleans, LA, analytics director

Chanelle Howell, 28, New York, NY, recruiter

Jenny Kim, 42, New York, NY, designer

Lydia Meredith, 22, Los Angeles, CA, actor

Daniel Strunk, 30, Ann Arbor, MI, law clerk

Mike Turner, 40s, Hoboken, NJ, retired firefighter

Taku tribe:

Lindsay Dolashewich, 30, Summit, NJ, dietician

Jackson Fox, 47, Charlotte, NC, occupation unknown

Maryanne Oketch, 22, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, integrated science student

Marya Sherron, 46, Indianapolis, IN, educational consultant

Jonathan Young, 28, Gulf Shores, AL, beach rental business owner

Omar Zaheer, 30, Guelph, Ontario, Canada, exotic animal veterinarian

Ika tribe:

Rocksroy Bailey, 43, Las Vegas, NV, environmental scientist

Romeo Escobar, 34, Los Angeles, CA, TV producer/pageant director

Swati Goel, 19, Stanford, CA, student

Tori Meehan, 24, Tulsa, OK, grad student

Drea Wheeler, 34, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, fitness trainer

Zach Wurtenberger, 21, Weston, FL, communications and media studies student

What We Know About The Cast

Some fans might recognize Tori Meehan from “Sequester,” which is an online streaming TV show similar to “Big Brother” that was developed by “Big Brother” alum Audrey Middleton. Meehan finished tied for third on season three of “Sequester.”

But Meehan isn’t the only person to previously compete on a reality series. Jonathan Young was a contestant on the Discovery Kids show “Endurance,” which was like “Survivor” but with teenagers. Young was part of season six when he was just 14 years old. He competed alongside teammate Hannah Gross from Michigan; they took third place.

According to Chanelle Howell’s LinkedIn profile, she attended the University of Connecticut and is currently a hiring recruiter for Goldman Sachs. Romeo Escobar’s LinkedIn profile reveals that he previously worked for Crown Media Family Networks, which is what owns the various Hallmark family of networks, and is now the national director for Miss Universe Belize.

A Facebook post for the Graduate and Life Sciences program at the University of Toronto reveals that Maryanne Oketch “born in Karlsruhe, Germany, but raised in Canada” and that she enjoys swimming and playing Nintendo. Her thesis focus was viruses.

Daniel Strunk’s LinkedIn profile shows that he attended Duke for undergrad and then got his Masters at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland before attending Yale Law School. He now clerks for the U.S. Court of Appeals in Michigan.

Drea Wheeler’s Instagram shows that she definitely lives up to her fitness trainer occupation and she also has a dog named Rambo and a husband who is a pilot.

According to Lindsay Dolashewich’s LinkedIn profile, she attended the West Chester University of Pennsylvania where she was a member of the Alpha Sigma Tau social sorority; she later attended the College of Saint Elizabeth for her dietetics focus. On Facebook, Dolashewich says she’s the founder of Absolute Nutrition Counseling and she is also a CrossFit athlete.

According to Hai Giang’s LinkedIn profile, he works for Neo Media World, a “digital-first global performance marketing agency.” He speaks English and Vietnamese and he attended Georgia State University.

Lydia Meredith has an IMDB page that boasts the films “Conrad & Michelle: If Words Could Kill,” “Catching Up,” and “Santa Girl” and an appearance on the TV series “Copycat Killers.” On Instagram, she revealed that her birthday is May 23, so she might have turned 22 while filming “Survivor.”

Marya Sherron’s LinkedIn profile reveals she attended the University of Michigan and later was a professional of creative writing and Black literature/cultural studies at Columbia College in Chicago.

Zach Wurtenberger’s Facebook page reveals that he was a member of the National Honor Society in high school and attended Washington University in St. Louis. It also looks like he is the oldest of three children, with a younger brother who is close to his age and a younger sister who is much younger than they are.

The Sneak Peek

We will put the sneak peek here as soon as CBS puts it online, but here is what we know so far.

Jeff Probst once again calls it “the most dangerous version of ‘Survivor’ ever seen.”

Then contestant Mike Turner says, “Being a firefighter prepares you to always expect the unexpected. I’m excited about the challenge.

“I’m a smart businesswoman. I’ve taken down very smart businessmen,” says one female castaway.

One male castaway says, “I have a world record in pull-ups with 100 pounds on my back. But there’s a million world records. There’s one ‘Survivor.'”

“How will they handle risky Beware Advantages, crazy twists, no food and a relentless pace that will push them to their limits?” says Probst at the end.

We also learned that the hidden immunity idol that requires three phrases to be said at a challenge in order to be activated is back. One of the phrases is “Potatoes have skin. I have skin. Am I a potato?” Oh lordy.

“Survivor” returns for season 42 on March 9, 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

