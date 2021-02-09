‘1000-LB Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Reveals New Look for Date Night

Tammy Slaton, star of TLC’s reality series, 1000-LB Sisters, reveals an all-new look while waiting for boyfriend Jerry Sykes to arrive in Kentucky.

Tammy is both excited and nervous for Jerry to spend time at her home since he’s a “city boy,” and she lives in a rural town. Regardless, she wants to look her best for their date.

While the reality star puts a facemask on her skin, she lets her down and reveals she has bangs! Tammy, who’s had a particularly rough go of it when it comes to losing weight, looks the happiest she’s been all season knowing that Jerry will soon be at her place.

After TLC shared a teaser video on Instagram of Monday night’s new episode, fans couldn’t help but comment on her new look and her demeanor. One person wrote, “She should wear her hair down all the time it looks so much better with her face,” while another person commented, “She sounds so happy talking about him.”

However, not everyone is thrilled that Jerry’s coming to visit Tammy since he’s a married man. According to Tammy, his wife is incredibly sick and she justifies their relationship to viewers by explaining that he can’t “get it” at home in North Carolina.

Tammy Claims to Have a New Girlfriend, But She’s May Be Getting Catfished

1000 lb Sisters Tammy Slaton has a Girlfriend?! Let's Meet Her…Tammy posted a pic of Alleged GF and the internet started digging…. WAYS U CAN SUPPORT MY CHANNEL… 🌟PAYPAL… paypal.com/paypalme/officialbackwoodsbar BACKWOODS BARBI Merch… 👉bonfire.com/store/backwoods-barbi/ ⭐JOIN VIP⭐ Subscribe to my other Channel… youtube.com/channel/UCMl2P2CpGglxP3I66EQyvVg Follow me **INSTAGRAM ➡️instagram.com/backwoodsbarbiofficial **TWITTER ➡️twitter.com/1backwoodsbarbi?s=09 **REDDIT ➡️reddit.com/u/TheBackwoodsBarbi?utm_medium=android_app&utm_source=share If u have any tea u want me to spill… **EMAIL 🌟 Backwoodsbarbibiz@gmail.com 🌟 🌟Send… 2021-02-05T23:29:49Z

For fans hoping that Jerry and Tammy have since broken up, there’s good news and bad news. Tammy revealed on Facebook that she has a new girlfriend. “Her name is Kane,” she wrote.

However, YouTuber Backwoods Barbi checked the photo Tammy posted of Kane and discovered it’s actually a model named Hannah Kleit. Fans are hoping that Tammy is not being catfished by someone using the model’s photo. But the alternative, that Tammy made up a girlfriend is also unsettling.

Hopefully, Tammy will soon clarify what’s going on with Kane, Jerry, and her love life in general.

Tammy Desperately Needs to Focus on Her Weight Loss



It’s incredibly important for Tammy to feel loved and supported through her weight loss journey, and while dating is fun, her inability to drop any weight has her family genuinely worried that she may die soon.

During Season 1 of the reality series, Tammy never reached her weight-loss goal. She sat by and watched as her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman moved ahead with the weight loss surgery, and Dr. Procter, their physician, was forced to drop her as a patient.

Along with her brother Chris Slaton, who’s also vowed to lose weight this season, Tammy met with a new surgeon in hopes of getting approved for gastric bypass surgery. However, in the month since she last saw a doctor, Tammy discovers that she has not lost any weight – she’s somehow gained 50 pounds.

In 30 days, Tammy went from weighing 595 pounds to 644.5 pounds. Chris, who dropped 20 pounds in one month, couldn’t believe it. “I didn’t even think that was humanly possible,” he says.

In the episode, Amy Slaton-Halterman reveals that she ordered a meal-service to be delivered to Tammy’s house, but that she ate all 32 meals in two days.

READ NEXT: TV Host Dr. Laura Berman’s Son, 16, Dies of a Drug Overdose