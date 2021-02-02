Tammy Slaton: Why ‘1000-LB Sisters’ Star Gained 50 Pounds in a Month

On tonight’s new episode of TLC’s 1000-LB Sisters, Tammy Slaton heads to the doctor for a weigh-in. While Tammy insists that she’s taking her weight-loss goal seriously, her sister, Amy Slaton Halterman doesn’t believe her.

During Season 1 of the reality series, Tammy was unable to reach her weight-loss goal. She sat by and watched as her younger sister moved ahead with the weight loss surgery, and Dr. Procter, their physician, was forced to drop her as a patient.

Now, along with her brother Chris Slaton, who’s also vowed to lose weight this season, Tammy meets with a new surgeon in hopes of getting approved for gastric bypass surgery. In the month since she’s last seen a doctor, Tammy discovers that she has not lost any weight – she’s somehow gained 50 pounds.

In 30 days, Tammy went from weighing 595 pounds to 644.5 pounds. Chris, who dropped 20 pounds in one month, couldn’t believe it. “I didn’t even think that was humanly possible,” he says.

Amy, who knows her sister better than anyone, says that Tammy’s main issue is with portion control. “She don’t know how to control her portions. It’s to a point where I want to pull my hair out or want to pull her hair out.” However, according to Tammy, her main problem is being an “emotional eater.”

Chris is at a loss as to what to do for their sister. “If she gets to a point where she can’t get around by herself because of the weight gain, it’d be like having a very large infant child.” He suggests looking for an assisted-living facility for Tammy, know that “she’s not going to like that s*** at all.”

Tammy Needs to Lose 100 Lbs Before Qualifying for Bariatric Surgery



Tammy’s family is more doubtful than ever that she will qualify for bariatric surgery. During Season 1, Tammy started out at 605 pounds and only managed to drop 18 pounds. Now, in order to qualify for weight-loss surgery, she will need to lose 100 pounds.

Amy, who’s six months pregnant at the time, and struggling with her own health issues, doesn’t have the time to also deal with Tammy, especially if she’s not making any effort to lose the weight. With her main focus being her baby’s health, Amy is at the end of her rope with Tammy.

“I don’t want to bury my sister,” she says. “But it’s to the point where it might come down to that.”

Obesity aside, Tammy’s health is not great. She’s still on a breathing machine from when she contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia in November. On January 16, she explained on Instagram that she still oxygen to “strengthen my lungs.”

Tammy Has a Message for the Haters on Social Media Dragging Her for Not Losing Weight



Tammy has received a lot of backlash online for not appearing to be excited about her sister’s pregnancy and being unsupportive of her brother’s weight loss journey. Viewers online are also frustrated with Tammy’s self-destructive lifestyle.

“I don’t know if these people have intentions on trying to help by hating, but it’s not helping,” she says. “I’m an emotional eater. And I wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m easy to upset. And things like that doesn’t help me.”

“I mean, it doesn’t make it okay for people to [say], ‘Oh, you’re not doing what you’re supposed to be doing.’ ‘Amy looks great.’ ‘You’re not doing anything.’ Bull crap. How do they freakin’ know?”

The hurtful comments aren’t great for Tammy’s mental health, and Amy worries that the comments on social media will make Tammy depressed, which may lead to her over-eating.

