Tax-Free Weekend 2022 Near Me: When It Starts, Ends & What Qualifies

Many states are participating in tax-free weekend this weekend. Find out all the details below on when tax-free weekend starts and ends near you and if your state is participating in 2022.

Tax-Free Weekend Typically Starts at Midnight & Ends at 11:59 PM

If you’re shopping online, tax-free weekend typically starts at 12:01 a.m. on the day of the state’s first tax-free holiday (usually on a Friday or a Saturday.) Then it typically ends right at 11:59 p.m. on the last Sunday night of tax-free weekend. If you’re shopping in stores, tax-free weekend begins when the store opens on the first day and ends when the store you’re visiting is closing on the last day (which is usually on a Sunday.)

Dates & Details for States Participating in 2022

Here are the dates for the states that are participating this year, including the states that already hosted tax-free weekends. The majority of states are hosting theirs this weekend, including Florida, which started its event on July 31. This year, 18 states are participating overall, with 11 states offering specials this weekend, according to a map provided by Deal News.

Alabama: Alabama’s tax-free weekend already happened. It was July 15-17.

Arkansas: Arkansas’ tax-free weekend is taking place this weekend, August 6-7. You can see the details of what qualifies here. An itemized list of what qualifies and what does not is here. This includes commonly used school supplies, qualified items of clothing less than $100 per item and more.

Connecticut: In Connecticut, tax-free “weekend” is August 21-27, so it’s longer than just a weekend, and it’s happening later this month. Clothing and footwear that cost up to $100 per item qualify. See more details on what qualifies here.

Florida: In Florida, tax-free weekend runs July 25-August 7 (which includes this weekend) and applies to clothing less than $100 an item. Some school supplies that cost less than $50 an item also qualify, along with computers up to $1,500 (and related accessories.) Learn more here and here.

Iowa: In Iowa, tax-free weekend runs August 5-6, so it ends on a Saturday rather than on a Sunday. See the details here.

Maryland: In Maryland, the tax-free holiday happens August 14-20, so you have more than a weekend to shop, compared to most other states. See more details here by scrolling down to “Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week.” A fact sheet with details is also here.

Massachusetts: In Massachusetts, tax-free weekend is August 13-14, so it’s taking place earlier than it did in 2020. Retail items that cost less than $2,500 qualify. See the full list here. It gets a little more complicated than that, so be sure and read all the detials.

Mississippi: Mississippi’s already happened July 29-30.

Missouri: Missouri’s tax-free weekend is August 5-7. Qualifying items include clothing of $100 or less, school supplies of $50 or less, computer “peripheral devices” and personal computers of $1,500 or less, software of $350 or less, and graphing calculators of $150 or less. Some districts and cities aren’t participating, however. See the details here.

New Mexico: New Mexico’s tax-free weekend is August 5-7. Qualifying items include qualifying clothing or shoes less than $100 per unit, computers up to $1,000 (includes tablets, desktops, laptops, and notebooks), computer hardware up to $500, and school supplies less than $30 per unit. See the details here.

Ohio: Ohio’s event is August 5-7. See details here.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma’s is August 5-7. See the details here.

South Carolina: South Carolina’s is August 5-7. This state’s tax-exempt item list is a little more expansive than some other states. See the details here.

Tennessee: Tennessee’s tax-free weekend already happened July 29-31.

Texas: Texas’ tax-free weekend is August 5-7. See more details about what qualifies here.

Virginia: Virginia’s tax-free weekend is August 5-7. Emergency items and energy-saving items are also exempt this weekend. See the details here.

West Virginia: West Virginia’s tax-free weekend is August 5-8.

In most states, you can also buy eligible items tax-free online. That means that if you’re shopping online in a state that’s tax-free, you’ll be able to shop tax-free throughout the weekend. However, remember that each online store behaves differently. So before you purchase an item, double check to see if the tax is being applied or not.

