‘Teen Mom’ Stars Show Support for Amber Portwood After Custody Ruling

After a lengthy custody battle, “Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood has lost custody of her four-year-old son James.

The Sun broke the news on July 27, revealing that Amber’s ex, Andrew Glennon, was granted permission from the court to relocate their son to his Malibu estate.

Amber’s “Teen Mom” co-stars have been sticking by her side during this difficult time. Several MTV stars have written encouraging messages to Amber on social media.

‘Teen Mom’ Stars Rally Behind Amber

Amber took to Instagram last week to share her thoughts on the situation.

The MTV star posted a lengthy message on her page, revealing she was “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the outcome.

She also spoke about her past issues with substance abuse and redemption.

“While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and issues with mental health, a person should have a chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their issues from the past,” she wrote.

She continued, “I’ve spent years rebuilding my bridges and did everything that was required of me, including completing 21 negative drug tests and multiple psychological evaluations.”

Amber’s MTV co-stars commented on the post to show their support for the “Teen Mom.”

Mackenzie McKee commented on the post, telling Amber she is rooting for her.

“My love to you sweet Amber,” she wrote. “Everyone deserves the grace of a second chance. Especially when they put in the hard work of changing and we’ve all seen you put that work in. We know you love your kids and this is completely [unfair]. Don’t give up. You are a queen and there are better days ahead. I am rooting for you.”

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus commented on the post using a red heart emoji.

Amber’s “Teen Mom OG” co-star Catelynn Baltierra also commented some kind words on the post.

“I love you. I’m so sorry that this is happening and SO undeserved,” she wrote. “He needs you in his life and what they decided is so wrong on so many levels… YOU [know your] truth and all the hard work you have done. DONT let ANYONE make you think differently! I’m here for you forever and always ❤️.”

Fans Show Their Support for Amber

Amber also received a lot of love from fans in the comment section.

“It is outrageous… Don’t Give Up🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” one Instagram user wrote.

“My heart is broken for you. We’ve all seen the change and growth throughout the years. Hang in there and I know you’ll keep fighting. You’ve got this,” another follower commented.

“Please stay on track!!! It will work out 🙏🙏🙏,” a third user added.

“Keep your head up [Amber],” a fourth user wrote.

“Oh Amber, I was sickened by this ruling. Keep your head up!!! We love you so much. You are amazing! Don’t let anything let you forget that!!! 💜💜💜,” a fifth follower commented.

