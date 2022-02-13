VIDEO: Amber Portwood & Jenelle Evans Bash Each Other

There’s a new feud brewing in the “Teen Mom” universe. This time, it’s between Amber Portwood and Jenelle Evans.

The battle started when Evans saw a clip from “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” where Ashely Jones talks about Evans possibly joining them on the retreat.

“It’s a high probability that Jenelle’s coming,” Jones said.

“She could stay just away from me,” Portwood answered.

During an Instagram live session, captured by a fan on Reddit, Portwood slammed Evans and her husband, David Eason, even though she didn’t mention them by name.

“You know, I don’t want to say their name. They know who they are, hillbilly trash, f****** disgusting weirdos,” Portwood said. “But I can say right now, I still have a job.”

“It’s just been years and I just want to say, like, cut the crap out. I have nothing against anybody,” Portwood said. Why is my name in your mouth because I said I don’t want you there because of your f****** crazy husband? S***, he’s on a level even I’m not on.”

Portwood dissed Evans for talking about her on TikTok. “The little comments. The little jabs at me. Oh, honey. What are you talking about sweetie? Grow up,” she said.

Then Portwood referenced a TikTok Evans made at a gas station in December 2021.

“But, yeah, they just gotta stop with the bulls***. I don’t even know what’s going on. The last thing I saw was some video at the gas pump and you trying to do something behind a car with a piece of food next to your heal or something,” Portwood said about Evans. “I don’t know what was going on.”

Evans Made a TikTok About the ‘Family Reunion’ Clip

Evans incorporated the scene where Jones and Portwood talk about her potentially joining the spinoff series after a fan said they wouldn’t watch it when they realized Evans wasn’t participating.

“Who else stopped watching the ‘Teen Mom Family Vacation’ when they ain’t see Jenelle pop up?” a social media user asked.

“So you know what’s crazy is they still want to talk about me too,” Evans said in her TikTok video.

The former “Teen Mom 2” star continued the discussion in the comments section.

“I don’t get why Amber Portwood is still allowed in this franchise!” one person wrote.

“But she’s scared of me 😂,” Evans, 30, answered.

“It’s hilarious amber is still on the show with her episodes,” another person said.

“And a machete,” Evans wrote back.

Not everyone was on Evans’ side. Some people accused the mother-of-three of being a hypocrite.

“This one should’ve stayed in the drafts.. Why are you so worried about them still?” they said.

“They are worried about me. Why mention me if they didn’t want me there? Wtf,” Evans responded.

Portwood Offered Advice to Farrah Abraham

While things between Portwood and Evans are tense right now, Portwood was able to offer some advice to Farrah Abraham, an old adversary.

Abraham didn’t exactly receive a warm welcome from the cast when she arrived late to “Family Reunion,” but that didn’t stop Portwood from reaching out.

“Just try not to be like so sarcastic,” Portwood told Abraham. “Remember like you said, everyone’s younger and everyone’s working on themselves.”

Abraham appreciated Portwood sitting down with her. “I was just blessed that Amber could sit down and have a conversation amongst the unsettlement,” she said.

