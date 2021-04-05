Amber Portwood Shades Leah’s ‘Bonus Mom’

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood ranted against her daughter’s “bonus mom” Kristina Shirley on Easter Sunday, saying she was “an opportunist.” The MTV personality has been feuding with Kristina and her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, since her 12-year-old daughter Leah started to put distance between herself and her biological mother, Amber.

The Indiana native posted a special message to her daughter for the Christian holiday, but things turned sour in the comments section when a fan asked about her 2-year-old son James, Amber’s child from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. She deleted the response and disabled the comment section on her Instagram page, but her post was picked up by the fan page Teen Mom Tea.

“She’s not a bonus mom she’s an opportunist who cries if Gary doesn’t buy her a Coach bag,” Amber wrote on April 4. “She got scared because me and Leah were hanging out more!! Sorry I made a mistake in the past with people, however, we all know what was really going on when she cheated on her husband.”

“She needs to take some pictures with her kid, not mine 24/7. I think there are some guilt issues personally. I see her with my daughter compared to hers and it’s like she’s not even there. I feel bad for her personally,” Amber, 30, continued. “People can take this how they want. It is the truth… she is an opportunist who puts pictures of my daughter on her Instagram for clicks. I said my piece and I’m at peace with this personally.”

Amber seemed to have been triggered by Kristina posting a picture of her daughter Emilee and Leah on Instagram the day before Easter. She attempted to out Kristina for not showing equal attention to her oldest daughter, a 13-year-old who she shares with ex-husband Gregory Anderson. However, the child is not permitted to appear on social media or Teen Mom OG, according to a 2016 report from Radar Online.

Kristina Defended by Her Sister-in-Law

Jenna Tinch, the sister-in-law of Kristina, defended the MTV personality in the comment section on Teen Mom Tea’s post about Amber’s rant. She said that she’s been in Kristina’s family for five years and has always seen Kristina support Amber and Leah’s relationship.

“I would like to say that she is an incredible mother to her THREE girls,” Jenna said. “She treats them equally and loves them the same.”

“The fact that Amber is bashing Kristina for loving her child is appalling and sad,” she continued. “Amber has said herself how happy she is that Leah has Kristina. And, I think the world is aware of how amazing Kristina is.”

In addition to Jenna claiming she is related to Kristina and Gary, both Teen Mom OG stars follow her on Instagram.

Amber Accused Kristina of Being a ‘Homewrecker’

In Amber’s first outburst against Kristina and Gary, the Teen Mom OG star accused her daughter’s stepmother of being a “whore” and a “homewrecker.”

“I was told that when I got out of prison, I would have my family, all the while I was being cheated on,” Amber said during her live Instagram rant. “I’m not jealous of Kristina, there is nothing about Kristina that even makes me jealous in any sense. I don’t try to be mean.”

“When you’re a whore, you’re a whore. When you’re a homewrecker, you’re a homewrecker,” she continued. “When you’re a liar, you’re a liar.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

