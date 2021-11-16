Amber Portwood Updates Fans on Seeing Her Son, James

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood isn’t allowed to film with her 3-year-old son, James, on MTV, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t see him. The Indiana native — who shares James with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon — revealed that she often sees her youngest child.

The same can not be said regarding Leah, the 13-year-old daughter Portwood shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley. The mother-daughter duo had a falling out and Leah has asked to have some distance from her biological mother.

Portwood, 31, went on Instagram live on November 12, 2021, and answered a fan question about James. She said the toddler “is good,” according to The Sun, who obtained a recording of the live stream.

“Do you see your son often?” one person asked.

Portwood groaned when she read the question. “I feel like that’s a question I get asked every single time I’m on here and I always say the same thing, yes, I do. Always,” she responded. “I see him tomorrow.”

Glennon Hinted Portwood ‘Hit’ Her ‘Baby Boy’

In August 2021, rumors swirled that Portwood hit her son after Glennon wrote a cryptic message on Instagram. He didn’t call out Portwood or James by name.

“You hit your baby boy? …Really?!” he wrote. Glennon — who has primary custody of James — deleted the post, but not before it could be preserved through screenshots on the fan account Teen Mom Tea.

“Here’s the beauty. Justice will prevail, Losses will accumulate. As time does perspire,” he continued, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

According to their custody agreement, neither Glennon nor Portwood are permitted to post about James on social media. Portwood filed court documents the following month and asked the court for full custody of James.

“Father posted a statement on social media accusing Mother of hitting the parties’ child, and then subsequently deleted the post… screenshots of his post were made public,” court documents said, according to The Sun.

Per The Sun, the court filing said Glennon’s actions “directly violate the provisions of the Mediated Agreement adopted on October 23, 2019, and the provisions of the Indiana Parenting Time Guidelines.”

Glennon and Portwood split in July 2019. Police said she wielded a machete at her then-boyfriend, who was holding their son, the Indy Star wrote.

Portwood avoided jail time and was sentenced to three years of probation. She pleaded guilty to domestic battery and intimidation, the Indy Star noted.

Fans Claimed Portwood Hyjacked Her Daughter’s Birthday

“Teen Mom” fans were not impressed when they saw the message Portwood wrote for Leah’s birthday. Portwood picked her “favorite” picture, but viewers said it was just a good photo of the “Teen Mom OG” star.

“My favorite picture of me and my beautiful girl!” the mother-of-two penned on November 12, 2021.

“Now you are a smart and loving teenager and I’m so lucky to still have you in my life! I will always love you within every party of my soul!” she continued. “So much love and positive light to Leah my big girl now! Happy birthday beautiful angel.”

Leah became disillusioned with her mother after she failed to show up to her 12th birthday party. Since then, Portwood has vowed to improve things with her oldest child — even if things aren’t “perfect.”

In the November 2, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG,” cameras followed Portwood as she met with Leah and her paternal family for lunch.

“The point is being there. Just showing up to her was a big deal,” Portwood told a producer. “All I need to do now is just keep showing up no matter what she says and not push but just be present. Nothing’s perfect.”

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Frustrated by Leah