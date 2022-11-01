‘Teen Mom’ Star Briana DeJesus ‘Walked off’ Stage During Reunion Taping

The drama continues! “Teen Mom 2″ star Briana DeJesus reportedly walked off stage while filming the “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” season one reunion.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Briana got upset when she discovered that her co-star Ashley Jones would be seated near her during a filmed segment.

“Briana was told that Ashley would be on-stage with her for a segment featuring all of the girls, but that they would seat Ashley far away from Briana,” an inside source told The Ashley. “When Briana saw that Ashley wasn’t actually very far from her on stage, Briana walked off and told [the producers] that she didn’t feel comfortable.”

“The producers tried to get Briana to go back out there with Ashley but she refused and told them she didn’t feel safe,” the source added.

Rumors that Briana was absent from the reunion surfaced after a “Teen Mom” fan account shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the reunion. Eight chairs were shown in the photo, but only seven cast members were present. Fans quickly pointed out the empty chair and noted that DeJesus, 28, was not in attendance.

Why Are Briana & Ashley Fighting?

On September 2, 2022, The Ashley broke the story that Briana and Ashley had gotten in a physical fight while filming season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

A source told the Ashley that the drama started after Briana’s mother, Roxanne, made a comment about how the grandma’s need to be supportive of each other. Ashley’s mother, Tea, thought the comment was a dig at her and a fight broke out.

The Ashley reported that the fight turned physical later that night. A source told the outlet that Ashley spit on Briana and someone started “throwing stuff.”

As a result, Briana, Roxanne, Ashley, and Tea were all ordered to leave the show, The Ashley reported in September.

An article published by The Ashley on October 28, reported that the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” producers are taking the altercation between Briana and Ashley seriously.

A source told the outlet that Ashley was not allowed to be around the other women at the reunion.

“Ashley wasn’t allowed on the set anywhere near any of the other girls for the ‘Family Reunion’ taping,” the source revealed. “They said she was banned for ‘legal reasons’ and everyone assumed it’s because [the fight] happened on the ‘Family Reunion’ set.”

Ashley Throws Shade on Twitter

Ashley alluded to the controversy surrounding the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” drama in an October 29 tweet.

“A b**** can run around with a whole machete but everyone scared of me bye,” she wrote.

The incident Ashley is referring to is “Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood’s 2019 domestic violence arrest.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Amber allegedly pulled a machete on then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon during a July 2019 dispute.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ in October 2019, Amber agreed to plead guilty to two felonies, which included domestic battery and intimidation. TMZ reported that the “Teen Mom” star struck a deal that stated if she completed 906 days of probation, the intimidation charge would be reduced to a misdemeanor and the domestic battery charge would be dismissed.

