Briana DeJesus Reveals Disappointment Involving Daughter

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus expressed her disappointment during the May 11 episode of the series. The mother-of-two felt like she “failed” her youngest daughter after Stella’s father, Luis Hernandez, failed to show up to a get-together. They were supposed to meet at a trampoline park but Luis claimed he overslept. Three-year-old Stella, who rarely sees Luis, had been looking forward to seeing her father.

Though Luis has been largely absent, Briana’s ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin has been a prominent figure in Stella’s life. Though he’s 9-year-old Nova’s father, Devoin also makes an effort to spend time with Stella.

“I feel like I’m trying to protect Stella and show her as much love as I possibly can,” Briana told MTV cameras during a confessional. “It’s just hard to see Nova with her father and then Stella not with her dad. I know Stella doesn’t understand right now, but later down the road, when she gets older, she will. What am I supposed to say to her?”

Luis works as a DJ and has also worked as a truck driver. He told Briana that he wanted to make a more permanent schedule to see Stella since he accepted a new position where he’ll be around more often.

Briana has moved on from Luis and is dating tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez. The tattooer has been working on a sleeve for Briana’s arm, which includes a large skull piece.

Luis Said He Was Sorry For Skipping Out on Seeing Stella

Luis apologized for missing their day at the trampoline park.

“He said that he overslept, and he hasn’t slept the last three days,” Briana told her mother, Roxanne. “He said ‘sorry.’ I said, ‘I don’t need an apology — you owe Stella an apology because she asked for you.'”

Roxanne wasn’t buying Luis’ response. “The fact that he slept through, that is the worst excuse anybody can give anybody,” she told Briana.

Briana & Luis Have Struggled to Maintain a Co-Parenting Relationship

According to Briana, Luis has not been consistent about giving her money for Stella’s daycare, nor has he spent enough time with the 3-year-old.

Adding to their unstable relationship, Briana was shocked last year when she found out that she contracted chlamydia after having unprotected sex with Luis.

Briana wasn’t sure how to approach the situation. “I don’t think he cares,” she said during September 2020 episode. “I think he’s the kind of person that will find out that he has something from his partner, so I just wish I would have protected myself.”

Briana vowed to never become intimate with her ex again. “Whatever vibes we were having is like totally shut down, and the only person who is going to lose out is Stella,” she said. “What if he is so embarrassed and ashamed, turns the other cheek and then doesn’t come around anymore?”

Roxanne called Luis a “f***ing d***” and Briana’s sister Brittany said you can’t trust anyone.

“That’s what condoms are for,” Brittany told her sister, who revealed she was on birth control. “Even though you’re protecting against a baby, you’re not protected against STDs.”

