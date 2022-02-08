Teen Mom Star Confirms They Quit the Show

“Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry, 29, opened up about her six-month break from filming the show on the February 8 episode of her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

In the episode, Kailyn and her co-host, Vee Rivera, spoke to “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow about reality TV and the difficulties of raising kids on a TV show. Kailyn opened up about how hard it is to get her two eldest sons, Issac and Lincoln, to agree to film, stating, “it’s like pulling teeth.”

The “Teen Mom” star then revealed that she quit the show for six months and shared that the break changed her mindset.

“I took only a six-month hiatus, and I was like I cannot bring myself to get into a mindset where I’m openly sharing things on camera,” she told Vee and Heather. “Like I’m having a really hard time with that because six months felt like a lifetime to me.”

“It’s so hard to put yourself back in the hot seat and film about things that are so personal,” the Pothead Haircare founder added.

The “16 and Pregnant” alum announced she was not filming new episodes in the fall of 2021 and it is unclear if she plans to return in the future.

Kailyn Lowry Quitting Rumors

Rumors that Kailyn Lowry may be stepping away from the “Teen Mom” franchise first surfaced in the fall of 2021 after the mother-of-four confirmed that she hadn’t filmed the show in three months.

According to an article published in The Sun, Kailyn replied to a fan who asked if she was filming new episodes for “Teen Mom 2″ in an August 2021 Q&A. The reality TV star answered definitively, “I am not.”

A “Teen Mom” fan account weighed in on the rumors by posting a series of screenshots from the Instagram Q&A. One of the screenshots the Instagram account posted shows Kailyn’s response to a fan who asked, “I feel like you quit the show & you are not telling us.” Kailyn responded to the question, writing, “I feel like I’ve been super open about this!?”

Does Kailyn Want Her Own Show?

In February 2022, Kailyn appeared on an Instagram live with Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville to promote her upcoming appearance on Brandi’s podcast “Unfiltered.”

On the live, Brandi asked Kailyn how many baby daddies she’s had, to which Kailyn responded, “I have three.” The “Teen Mom” star then told Brandi that she shares custody with all three fathers and that her sons all “have siblings at their dad’s house.”

“Oh, wow. You guys should have a giant show of your own,” Brandi told Kailyn.

“We definitely should,” Kailyn replied. “I don’t know why no one has offered at this point.”

“You guys could be the new Kardashians, like three baby daddies. Yeah, like, a little different, less rich,” Brandi told the “Baby Mamas No Drama” host.

Kailyn jokingly agreed, referring to her family as the “white trash version” of the Kardashians.

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

