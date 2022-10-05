Catelynn Baltierra Reveals Family’s Heartbreaking Loss

A “Teen Mom” family is navigating a tough time this week as they mourn the loss of a beloved pet. Catelynn Baltierra shared on Instagram they had a difficult goodbye ahead and she shared a couple of sweet photos with fans. Naturally, the family received an outpouring of support in return.

Here’s what you need to know:

Their Pony Foxy Baltierra Died

On October 4, Baltierra took to Instagram and shared the family’s pony had died. “Rest In Peace Foxy… you will definitely be missed on this farm… such a kind, gentle sweet pony,” the “Teen Mom” star wrote in her caption. She included two photos showing their daughter Nova with Foxy, and they were originally shared in March 2019. Nova wore a knit winter hat that had horses on it, and she smiled as she stood next to the pony and held its lead. In the second photo, Nova smiled again as Foxy nuzzled her. It was clear the young girl adored the family’s pony.

In March, Baltierra opened up about the family pets on her Cate Magazine website. At the time, the “Teen Mom” family had owned their horse Cali for about five years, and she was 20 years old. Foxy joined the family four years ago, shortly after the family welcomed their daughter Vaeda. Foxy was 15 to 20 years old.

“Growing up I always wanted a pony of my own although, my mom couldn’t afford to get me one,” Baltierra wrote. “We got Foxy for Nova back in 2019 and it was a day we will always remember.” She continued, “The emotional fulfillment that came from being able to give my daughter something we both share a genuine fascination for stays unmatched.”

Many Fans Shared Their Well Wishes After Learning of Foxy’s Death

Baltierra first shared the photos of Nova and Foxy in 2019, and at the time, she included a sentimental caption while introducing the family’s new pony. “This is a memory she will remember forever as will I… it’s something that her and I can bond over and I’ll be able to teach her… she was SO HAPPY.” After Baltierra shared the news Foxy had died, “Teen Mom” fans stepped up on both Instagram and Reddit to lend their support.

“Foxy will always be there, in spirit. Running wild. Nothing but love to you and your family,” commented one fan.

“So sorry for your loss. It’s never easy having to say goodbye to our 4-legged family members,” added another.

“Awe man. I hope the kiddos are ok losing a family pet is hard,” a Redditor noted.

There were some “Teen Mom” fans on Reddit who assumed Foxy died due to neglect or a lack of skilled care by the family. However, those negative notes were frequently hit with comments from horse lovers questioning their assumptions.

“Ponies easily live to be in their 30s. I wonder what happened and I hope it wasn’t negligence,” someone pondered.

“Horses are delicate. There are quite a few comments here passing judgment but I absolutely won’t with not knowing the full circumstances. I don’t know how well she does or doesn’t care for her horses and won’t make assumptions,” detailed one Redditor. That same fan added, “I swear horses are born with a death wish. They spend their lives trying to find ever creative ways to injure themselves.”