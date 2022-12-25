Catelynn Baltierra Speaks Out on ‘Family Reunion’ Drama

The new season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” is coming to televisions nationwide on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern. This season not only are regular “Teen Mom” cast members Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Kayla Sessler, Kiaya Elliott, and Maci Bookout all getting together for a vacation but they will be joined by their mothers as well, in what Catelynn Baltierra has called “the grandmother of all reunions”.

This week some of the cast members sat down with TooFab to discuss the upcoming season and all the drama that comes with it, and Catelynn Baltierra teased that the fight between Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus was “chaos”.

Hear what Catelynn had to say below.

Catelynn Baltierra on ‘Teen Mom’ Family Reunion Drama: ‘I’m Too Grown’

Catelynn Baltierra was joined by co-stars Jade Cline, Kiaya Elliott, and Maci McKinney to talk all things “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”. The moms are first asked about their opinions on social media, and being rude to costars on social media, which they were all against.

Jade wishes all of the cast would take their pact to remain nice on social media seriously, and Catelynn agreed, saying, “I’m too grown. I ain’t got time for that, I got three babies.” Maci related, referencing how she allowed her son Bentley to join social media and said she needs to set a good example for him.

Later in the interview, the mothers were asked about the fight between Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus during “Family Reunion” filming, and what that was like for them, and Catelynn was quick to respond, saying, “It was chaos, yeah, and when bodily fluids started being thrown around, I was like ‘Okay! That’s enough!’ We’re in a pandemic, you can transfer diseases that way. If anybody spit on me, my fists are gonna be swinging. Anybody gets spit on, all your morals and values and ethics go right out the window, and rightfully so.”

While the specifics of this fight remain to be seen, it was previously reported that Ashley, Briana, and both of their mothers were sent home from filming after the four were involved in the fight teased in the trailer for the new season. Ashley even reportedly spit on Briana, as Catelynn made reference to.

Catelynn also says that fighting isn’t the point of their show and that this moment doesn’t define the season, as a lot of growth and “amazing moments” happened after the fight.

Catelynn Baltierra Almost Had a Spinoff Show of Her Own

Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra almost starred in their own spinoff show for MTV, called “Reunited”, which would have seen them reuniting long lost family members in each new episode. Although the show was not picked up to series, according to the U.S. Sun, the Baltierras were able to make one episode, which aired in 2016 as a one-off special, in which the couple helped reunite long-lost sisters.

Earlier this month, Catelynn shared a clip of this episode on her Instagram, and asked fans to reach out to MTV and let them know there was still interest in the series, hoping to bring back her “passion project”.

“We might just have to take #reunited to another production company since @mtv thought it wasn’t great enough to continue! 🤦‍♀️ even though it rated HIGHER than any show back then! Guess it’s their loss. These stories NEED to be shared and we NEED to help the people searching for loved ones ❤️❤️” Catelynn wrote.

