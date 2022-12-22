Amber Portwood Gives Leah Messer Advice After Jaylan Mobley Split

The “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” two-part reunion began this week. The show was off to a tense start when Briana DeJesus walked off the set, refusing to film with co-star Ashley Jones after the two got into a fight during the filming of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” season 2 prior to the “Next Chapter” reunion taping.

After introducing the rest of the mothers, hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab opened the show by checking in with the cast about what it’s like combining casts from the previous “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” franchises. Leah Messer chimes in, saying, “This is my first time actually getting to know each and every single one of these girls.”

Dr. Drew then takes the chance to ask Leah Messer about her breakup with fiancé Jaylan Mobley, and opens the floor to the other mothers to ask her any burning questions they have about how to support her through this breakup, and Amber Portwood spoke up with some advice.

Amber Portwood spoke up with some advice.

‘I’ve Been Through It’: Amber Portwood Offers Leah Messer Advice

Fans who do not follow the “Teen Mom” stars on social media may be confused to see Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley called it quits, as last they saw, Mobley was proposing to Messer on a trip to Costa Rica in the season’s penultimate episode. The couple announced their breakup (after about a year of dating and a few months of engagement) in a joint statement on Instagram that they have both since deleted.

At the time, the statement said, “While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories as we move forward as friends.”

Although the dust has now settled on the breakup, the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” reunion came soon after Messer and Mobley announced their split back in October, so a lot of the feelings were still fresh when Amber Portwood offered her castmate some advice.

“I’ve been through it before many times, and it’s just so damn hard. It’s breaking when it does happen, because you just don’t think it will. The support can be there but the actual feeling of going through certain things is unexplainable,” Portwood said. She also called Messer “strong” and said she couldn’t believe Messer was able to just sit there and take questions about her breakup so soon after it occurred.

“Just be that sweet person,” Portwood tells Messer.

Amber Portwood ‘Snaps’ At Dr. Drew Pinsky in Next Week’s Episode

Next week’s reunion episode will feature an extended segment with Leah Messer discussing her relationship and breakup with Jaylan Mobley. And while it wasn’t shown in this week’s episode, it has previously been reported that Amber Portwood snaps at Dr. Drew Pinsky during her one-on-one segment of the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” reunion, which fans should also expect to see next week.

When Pinsky asks Portwood to clarify one of her answers, she cuts him off to say, “No, I’m being clear.”

Part two of the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” reunion airs next Tuesday, December 27, at 8 pm Eastern on MTV.

