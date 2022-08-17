Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Tyler Still Owe Serious Tax Money

“Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra owe more than $300,000 in taxes, according to The Sun. The report came after fans accused Lowell of “begging” for money when she asked them to donate cash to her daughter’s cheerleading team.

The Sun discovered the reality TV stars, who have been married since 2015, are behind a total of $321,789.06.

According to documents obtained by The Sun, the Baltierras were slapped with a federal tax lien in December 2019 for money they owed the government related to the year 2018.

They were also behind on their taxes for 2016 and 2017, but they paid off that total — $535,010.97 — in 2021, per The Sun.

Lowell and Baltierra have three children together: 7-year-old Nova, 3-year-old Vaeda and 11-month-old Rya Rose. They placed their eldest, 13-year-old Carly, for adoption when she was born.

Lowell Asked Fans for Hundreds of Dollars

Fans said Lowell was “tacky” after she asked her 4.3 million to donate to Nova’s cheerleading fundraiser.

“Anything helps thank you so much!” she wrote on August 11. “Forgot to say for donations your name gets put into a drawing for prizes! Can’t believe I’m gonna be a cheerleader mom ❤️🎉📣 if you want to donate to the fundraiser send me a DM.”

The “Teen Mom” star was asking fans for nearly $500.

Lowell asked for more a second time on August 14.

“Saw some people’s comment that they wanted to donate for Nova’s cheer and messaged me but haven’t heard back,” Baltierra wrote. “Please send me another message and God bless you all! She’s so excited seeing everyone rooting her on!”

‘Teen Mom’ Has Been Revamped

Lowell is slated to appear on MTV’s new “Teen Mom” spinoff, called “The Next Chapter.” The series is slated to debut on September 6.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Baltierra would appear alongside her in the spinoff. “The Next Chapter” is a combination of the cast from “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.”

In addition to Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones will appear in the series.

There will be a cameo appearance by Jenelle Evans. It’s the first time she’s returned to MTV since her firing in 2019.

Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska were asked to come back — as well as Ryan Edwards — but all three declined to participate.

It wasn’t clear if Farrah Abraham was asked to come back. She made a brief appearance during season 1 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” but left early.

Mackenzie McKee, who first starred in “Teen Mom 3” and then “Teen Mom OG,” was not asked to return.

MTV touted “The Next Chapter” as a “supersized” version of “Teen Mom.”

“You were there when they first became moms. Now be there as they turn their next page together,” the trailer says.

“Tuesdays on MTV, follow moms from ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ in one mother of a supersized series. ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: The celebrations are bigger; the relationships are stronger but the setbacks are tougher than ever,” the trailer adds. “The moms are back and having each other’s backs in the biggest ‘Teen Mom’ ever.”