Catelynn Baltierra Asks for Money on Instagram

“Teen Mom” fans said Catelynn Baltierra was being “tacky” after she posted a picture to Instagram of a fundraiser for her daughter, 7-year-old Nova.

Nova and her team, “Tiny Tulips,” are raising money for cheerleading.

“So nova is looking for sponsors you can literally pick ANY number on this page and pay the number!” Baltierra wrote via Instagram on August 11. “So if you pick number 20 then you would donate $20! The donations would help with uniforms, practice and competitions!”

“Anything helps thank you so much!” Nova continued. “Forgot to say for donations your name gets put into a drawing for prizes! Can’t believe I’m gonna be a cheerleader mom ❤️🎉📣 if you want to donate to the fundraiser send me a DM.”

Baltierra disabled the comments on the post.

Fans Slammed Baltierra For Posting the Fundraiser

Viwers were not pleased with Baltierra for asking for money from her 4.2 million Instagram followers.

A thread about the fundraiser was posted to Reddit, where it attracted more than 400 comments.

“It would be one thing to post on like a private account for only friends and family, or even specifically say, “Hey friends and fam, Nova has a fundraiser going on!” reads one of the most popular comments. “This is just tacky. No, Cate, you can’t have my money.”

“Seriously, I shouldn’t be surprised but I am. Just when I thought she couldn’t get any more trashy and tacky, she’s asking her fans for donations to novas cheerleading,” a second person added. “I understand that this is normal for cheer, but they pull in hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. Wtf.”

“I can’t imagine having this kind of income and being so tacky,” wrote a third social media user. “I’d be covering all the kids uniforms myself. I’m not even frigging rich and I dump money into kids stuff because them needing to “beg” for money is gross. Just let them enjoy their damn activities.”

The Baltierras Are Slated to Return to TV

MTV canceled “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2,” but it’s not the last time fans are going to see the Baltierras on TV.

MTV created two new spinoffs, “The Next Chapter” and “Family Reunion.” Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra didn’t appear on “Family Reunion,” except for Catelynn Baltierra joining for one episode, but the Michigan mother is supposed to appear on “The Next Chapter” with Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Maci Bookout.

The first season of “Family Reunion” took place in San Diego, California, but — according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup — season 2 will be filmed in a cooler place.

“It is most likely happening in Oregon, somewhere with a woodsy vibe,” a source told The Ashley. “Filming will be around the end of the month or the beginning of September.”

Season 1 focused on the mothers bonding with the father of their children, but season 2 is reportedly going to look at the relationship they have with their own mothers.

“They are planning to do a mother/daughter theme for at least some of the trip. They are going to bring girls from all three [‘Teen Mom’] shows and the girls’ mothers,” an insider told The Ashley.

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” and “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” season 2 don’t have release dates yet.