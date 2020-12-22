Catelynn Baltierra Posts Update About Getting Pregnant Again

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra is still reeling from her second miscarriage. The star revealed she became pregnant just before Thanksgiving but lost the baby on the holiday. In a new post, the MTV personality revealed she wanted to become pregnant again. Although she is thankful for the three healthy girls she already has, Catelynn would like to welcome one more baby into the world. She also reached out to other mothers who were struggling with grief after losing a baby.

I just want one more baby… is that too much to wish for/want?” she wrote on Facebook. “I pray that the Lord will bless us with one more… if not I am absolutely grateful for the three beautiful, healthy little girls that we do have.”

Catelynn then took a screenshot of her own message and shared it on Instagram on December 22. “Infant loss/miscarriage grief is real… you are NOT alone and I know I’m not either… shits hard sometimes.” She added in a second Instagram post: “And that grief/sadness comes in waves and that’s OK!”

Catelynn and her husband Tyler are the parents of three children: Carly, Nova and Vaeda. They gave their oldest daughter up for adoption when they were teenagers on 16 and Pregnant so she could have a better life.

Catelynn Wrote She Was ‘Heartbroken’ After Her Miscarriage

Catelynn took the time to write a lengthy message after her miscarriage, saying it was important for other women to not feel like they are alone if they also went through a similar tragedy. Miscarriages have traditionally been something women kept quiet about, but recently celebrities like Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen have come forward about their losses by writing public essays.

“I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” Catelynn wrote on December 8. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

“Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me,” she continued. “I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share… but again, you’re not alone.”

Nearly 10 to 20 of “known pregnancies end in miscarriage,” the Mayo Clinic says.

Catelynn Said Her Working on Her Mental Health Helped Her Deal With the Miscarriage

Catelynn has been open about her struggles with mental health, revealing to Champion Daily that work she’s done to better herself helped to deal with the miscarriage.

“No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited… all of that came crashing down,” she said. “I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions.”

Even though she only knew about the pregnancy for a few days, she was still devastated by the loss.

“It was super early but like I said before it still hurts and all the excitement goes out the window,” she told Champion Daily. “This is why we waited to tell Nova…. because experiencing one miscarriage in my past I knew it was a sad possibility.”

“One day I know I will witness those angels and get to spend eternity with them,” Catelynn continued. “Until then I pray they watch over their siblings and us.”

Teen Mom OG is returning to MTV in 2021, with the premiere date set for January 26. Catelynn’s miscarriage is one of the storylines the show will focus on in the new season.

