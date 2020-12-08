Teen Mom Star Catelynn Baltierra Shares Sad Pregnancy Update

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra shared a sad pregnancy update with her followers on December 8. Catelynn revealed that she had been pregnant but lost the baby. This is the second time Catelynn has experienced a miscarriage. The MTV alum said she was “heartbroken” to share the update, but that she wanted other women who have had miscarriages to know that they are not alone.

“I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” Catelynn wrote. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

Catelynn wanted to thank her followers for their support. “Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me,” she said. “I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share… but again, you’re not alone.”

She’s right about women not being alone. Last month, celebrities like Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen also came forward with stories of their own lost pregnancies. According to the Mayo Clinic, around 10 to 20 of “known pregnancies end in miscarriage.”

Tyler Said Their Past Miscarriage Was ‘Very Traumatic’

Catelynn’s husband Tyler Baltierra had previously opened up about the first time they experienced the tragedy during a February 2018 episode of Teen Mom OG, as cited by Champion Daily. He said the miscarriage was “very traumatic.”

“When you see her shaking and she’s got blood everywhere, it’s like … you don’t really know what to do,” he said. “She kind of cleaned herself up, and we kind of figured out what was going on.”

“So we just saw on the bed and cried. We just held each other,” he remembered. “There’s nothing you can really do.”

Catelynn and Tyler are the parents of three girls. They gave their oldest daughter Carly up for adoption during their episode of 16 and Pregnant. They went on to grow their family and are the parents to daughters Nova and Vaeda. Tyler has been open about wanting to have a son in the future.

While talking about the miscarriage on Teen Mom OG in 2018, Catelynn expressed she experienced suicidal thoughts, but her daughters kept her going.

“If they weren’t around I probably would’ve offed myself,” she said nearly two years ago. “Seriously. I’m sure a lot of people can relate. It’s like I don’t want to live another day like this.”

The Couple Found Out They Were Expecting Around Thanksgiving

Catelynn was several weeks pregnant when they lost the baby, telling Champion Daily they found out she was expecting three days before Thanksgiving but lost the baby on the holiday.

“On thanksgiving 2020 I started bleeding,” she said. “No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited… all of that came crashing down.”

“We lost the baby,” she continued. “I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions.”

Even though she was overcome with sadness, Catelynn credited the work she’s done to improve her mental health because she wasn’t overwhelmed with anxiety. “It was super early but like I said before it still hurts and all the excitement goes out the window,” she told Champion Daily. “This is why we waited to tell Nova…. because experiencing one miscarriage in my past I knew it was a sad possibility.”

“One day I know I will witness those angels and get to spend eternity with them,” Catelynn continued. “Until then I pray they watch over their siblings and us.”

A premiere date for the new season of Teen Mom OG has not been shared, though the reality stars have been filming with MTV through the coronavirus pandemic.

