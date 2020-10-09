Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Gives Update on Carly

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra provided fans with the latest update on her oldest daughter, Carly. Catelynn and husband Tyler gave Carly up for adoption when they were teenagers, as documented by 16 and Pregnant more than 10 years ago.

The MTV stars have an open adoption, so they still occasionally get updates on their daughter, though Carly’s parents Teresa and Brandon Davis have become more closed off as Carly grows older.

The choice to give Carly up still gnaws at Catelynn and Tyler. “Placing Carly for adoption was one of the hardest decisions we ever had to make,” the star told Celeb. “While we remain forever grateful to Brandon and Teresa for stepping up to the plate to give Carly the life we couldn’t back then–not to mention being amazing parents to her–it still is a hard thing to relive.”

Since they were on the show for the first time, Catelynn and Tyler have found stability. They have been married for five years had two more daughters together, Nova and Vaeda.

The mother-of-three wanted Carly to know her biological parents love her as much as their younger girls. “Both of us hope that, as Carly continues to grow, she will know that we love her just as much as we love Nova and Vaeda and we will always be here for her and that we did what we had to do because of how much we loved her,” Catelynn told Celeb on October 2.

Catelynn Wants To Watch Her ’16 and Pregnant’ Episode With Carly

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CF0mC7WhY1x/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

When they’re able to connect again, Catelynn dreams of watching her episode with Carly.

“One day we hope to sit next to her and re-watch the episode of 16 and Pregnant with her by our sides and that will be a really pivotal moment for all of us to experience together as a family,” she told Celeb. “We hope to explain to her what was going through our heads every step of the way in hopes that she will understand us better as well.”

On Instagram, she noted that she and Tyler have never seen their episode. “Having our episode of 16 and Pregnant is something so special to me… and one day will be so special to Carly… still haven’t watched our episode for going on 11 years,” she wrote. “Too hard to watch but one day I know I will be sitting next to Carly watching it and talking with her about our story…. man what a crazy ride.”

Catelynn Is Trying Out A New Career

Catelynn has tried her hand at various career options, with her most recent attempt being in the beauty industry. Her latest Instagram posts have shown that she’s learning how to microblade. One of her first clients was her mother, April Brockmiller, and her aunt.

Last week she announced that she received her certificate. “Also did some boyfriend brows today! 😬😬 ANNDDD got my Certificate,” she wrote.

Tyler was there to cheer her on. “CONGRATULATIONS honey! I’m beyond proud of you!” he wrote.

