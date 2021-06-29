Chelsea Houska Asks Court for More Time as She’s Sued for Millions

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska asked the courts for her July 2 hearing to be delayed until the end of the summer, The Sun first reported on June 28.

Houska, 29, and her husband, Cole Deboer — as well as her company C&A Enterprises and The William Gerard Group — were sued for $3 million in April 2020 by the consulting company Envy and are accused of “withholding money” they earned from social media promotions, The Sun reported in February 2021. The accusations were first made public by YouTube channel Without A Crystal Ball that month.

This is the fourth time the MTV personalities are asking for a delay in the case, according to a court document. “The parties will be unable to complete discovery by the present deadline due to circumstances beyond their control because, among other things, the parties are exploring potential resolution of the matter,” the court filing indicates.

“The pandemic has continued to delay the parties’ ability to compile necessary information and documents subpoenaed from third parties,” according to court documents.

Houska and DeBoer, 33, asked for fact discovery and fact witness depositions to be completed by September 30 rather than the current July 2 deadline, court records show. The court granted the request, which was filed June 25, but adjusted some of the proposed deadlines for later steps in the court process.

Representatives on both sides of the lawsuit have “exchanged voluminous document production and additional productions are still being made, and the parties are working together in good faith to resolve discovery disputes and may ultimately have to seek the assistance of the Court as to those disputes, and are further scheduling and proceeding with certain depositions,” according to the court filing.

Houska made her debut on MTV when she appeared on an episode of “16 and Pregnant” in 2010. At the time she was pregnant with her oldest daughter Aubree and fighting with boyfriend Adam Lind.

Houska was brought onto “Teen Mom 2” in 2011, where viewers watched the couple ultimately split. Houska went on to marry her current husband and they now have three children together: 4-year-old son Watson, 2-year-old daughter Layne and 5-month-old baby girl Walker June.

Houska & DeBoer’s Representative Says the Lawsuit Is ‘Frivolous’

In a statement to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the couple’s representative said the lawsuit was without merit.

“Our client looks forward to their day in court when the truth will come out,” the rep said to The Ashley in February 2021. “This is nothing more than a frivolous lawsuit by a disgruntled ex-associate [of Houska and DeBoer’s] who was terminated for breach of contract.”

Rumors swirled that the lawsuit was the reason Houska and DeBoer quit “Teen Mom 2” after more than a decade with MTV, but The Ashley confirmed the gossip was false.

Houska and DeBoer have not issued personal statements about their legal woes.

The Defendants Are Countersuing Envy

While Envy claimed the defendants withheld millions of dollars from them, Houska and DeBoer denied the allegations and filed a $150,000 counterclaim against the consulting agency in May 2020, The Sun wrote, citing court documents.

“Envy wrongfully withheld payments due to Chelsea,” the filing obtained by the news outlet read.

Envy has “actually harmed the professional careers of Defendants Chelsea and Cole by withholding considerable payments from them and acting in an unprofessional manner, including but not limited to, arguing with and acting disrespectfully toward Chelsea and Cole, potential and then-existing licensing contacts, and other professional contacts of Chelsea and Cole,” the filing obtained by The Sun added.

The consulting agency denied the allegations against them, the publication noted.

