PHOTO: Fans Say Chelsea Houska Looks ‘Fire’ in Bikini Pics

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska shared some pictures of herself in a bikini taken during a bachelorette trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, for her friend, Kara Pederson over Memorial Day weekend.

Houska used an emoji in a cowboy hat as the only caption for the photo dump.

The first picture showed Houska lying in a clear float. She held a Michelob ultra in one hand and tilted her head back.

The second depicted Houska and her friends — including business partner Laurie Karlson — at a restaurant with a bunch of cocktails in front of them.

In the next couple of photos, Pederson held up the peace sign and Houska and one of her friends gave the middle finger.

The final photo in the dump showed Houska playing beer bong. She donned white heart-shaped sunglasses and a leopard bikini with a tube top and high-waisted bottom.

Houska is the mother of four children. Her three youngest — 5-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne and 18-month-old Walker June — with her husband, Cole DeBoer.

Her eldest, 12-year-old daughter Aubree, is from her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

Houska and DeBoer quit “Teen Mom 2” in November 2020, but the South Dakota couple is returning to television.

They landed a gig on HGTV where they are renovating homes in the Mount Rushmore state. Their show, “Farmhouse Fabulous,” is slated to debut in spring 2023.

Houska’s children — as well as her father, Randy, and her stepmother, Rita — will also appear on the series.

“I am happy to step aside and watch women in my life bloom,” Randy Houska wrote via Instagram. “Life is good.”

Houska’s Friends Posted Photos From The Event

Houska wasn’t the only who shared pictures from their trip to Arizona.

In a post on May 30, Pederson wrote that she had a good vacation with her friends. “Had the best time with the best girls!!” she said.

Karlson posted a photo dump of her own from the trip. “On bride time this weekend. Elated for my beautiful and amazing friend @karajpederson and her upcoming nuptials. 💍,” the South Dakota business owner wrote on May 29.

Karlson’s dump contained pictures where Pederson held up balloons that read, “Bride.” Another image showed the clothing designer wearing a cowboy hat next to neon lights that said, “Paid the cost to be the boss.”

Fans Fawned Over Houska’s Photos

Comments about Houska’s bikini pictures were mostly positive on Reddit.

“That first pic is FIRE 🔥 and I wish I could lol,” one said.

“That pool picture is 🔥🔥. Swamp queen could NEVER,” a second social media user agreed.

“She looks beautiful imo. But I think there needs to be a limit on how many of the same hats can be in a picture,” one person wrote.

One of the most popular comments, with more than 100 upvotes, was from fans who seemingly compared Houska to former co-star Jenelle Evans, who posted bathing suit pictures on the same day.

“I’m not a chelsea fan by any means but that first photo is 1000000x sexier than anything swamp goblin has ever posted 😂,” they wrote.