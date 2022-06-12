PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans Posts Bikini Pics at the River

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans went to the river in North Carolina to spend some time with her children — 5-year-old Ensley and 12-year-old Jace. Fans quickly noticed that her middle son — 7-year-old Kaiser — was missing from the photo, but Evans said her son was spending the summer with his father, Nathan Griffith.

“Good morning. So, today’s gonna be a boat day and I figured I’ll take you guys with me. Let’s go!” Evans said at the start of her TikTok video.

Maryssa Eason, Evans’ 13-year-old stepdaughter, made a brief appearance in the video. Evans filmed the back of her head on the boat while showing Jace use the kneeboard.

Evans revealed why she didn’t include Maryssa in the clip.

“No hate at all but does Maryssa not like to be on camera?” one person on TikTok asked Evans.

“No she doesn’t lol but she was watching jace in the video,” Evans answered.

The “Teen Mom” star confirmed there were alligators in the water, but said they’re “scared of people.”

Fans on Reddit Were Worried If It Was Safe to Swim in the Water

It’s not the first time Evans has posted on social media about taking her children to the river, but Reddit users were concerned about the color of the water and the creatures that lurk within.

“I’m a NC native and no I wouldn’t swim in coastal rivers. Too many alligators and snakes especially around swampy areas,” one person wrote.

Some people didn’t understand why the family chose to swim in the river when they could go to the beach or use their pool.

“I could understand going to swim in that water when it s hot during summer….but they have a pool in their backyard. Although after seeing some pics of their pool, maybe the river is cleaner lol,” they snarked.

“I can’t get past the brown water. Nope,” another social media user agreed.