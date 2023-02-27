Chelsea Houska’s Father Randy Visits Her Son’s Classroom

“Teen Mom 2” alumna Chelsea Houska’s father Randy Houska has always been very involved in his family’s lives. In a February 25 Instagram post, Randy shared that he had made a stop at Chelsea’s son Watson’s kindergarten class. As a dentist, Randy gave the class a talk about how to keep their teeth healthy, as February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, according to the American Dental Association (ADA). Randy drove to Nebraska to speak to Watson’s cousin Miles’s kindergarten class as well.

“The tradition of talking to our grandkids kindergarten classes continues!! Has a bit of a road trip between SD and NE bit it was worth it! Watson and Miles were all smiles and they have very fun classes. #ChildrensDentalMonth #FrannyThePuppet” Randy captioned the post.

Randy Houska Visits His Grandson’s Kindergarten Classes

To talk to his grandson’s classes, Randy brought along Franny the Puppet, a purple and green stuffed animal puppet with a full set of fake human teeth to help show the classes what a healthy set of adult teeth looks like.

Fans were excited to see Randy make these classroom appearances and let him know in the comment section.

“awww so sweet, watson is Coles twin!!” one fan wrote, referring to Watson’s father Cole DeBoer.

“Miss seeing Chelsea and all of her family on Teen Mom…she is definitely one of my favorites… Love you guys ❤️” another fan commented.

“You’re the best🥹 I wish I had a dad and a grandfather for my children. You’ve been my virtual dad since teen mom❤️ I LOVE YOU RANDILICIOUS 💗💗” a third fan added.

Randy was very involved in Chelsea’s life as she filmed for “Teen Mom 2”, and now that she and Cole have a new HGTV show, “Down Home Fab”, Randy is still popping in from time to time to help the couple with any renovation needs that he can, including delivering a large heavy new sink. Randy’s wife Rita also appeared in the new HGTV show, as Chelsea and Cole went to her home goods store to source furniture and home decor for their renovations.

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month

At his dental practice, Randy treats patients of all ages, so his involvement in National Children’s Dental Health Month at his grandson’s schools comes as no surprise.

Randy has been honoring Children’s Dental Health Month for years, posting in February 2020 that he was able to speak with five kindergarten classes along with his colleague. “got to show 5 classes of kindergarteners how to take care of their teeth and how we can help them today. Oh, the questions these little ones ask!!” he captioned that post.

The ADA, which established this month-long initiative as a way to educate children and promote good dental habits, has provided resources to help with their goals, including coloring sheets, activity sheets, and a planning guide for any dentists, teachers, or community members who are looking to get involved in their communities. The ADA suggests starting the planning process for Children’s Dental Health Month in October, months ahead of the actual event.

