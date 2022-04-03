Cheyenne Floyd Shares Encouraging Message About Self-Love

“Teen Mom 2” star Cheyenne Floyd received support from fans after sharing an encouraging message about self-love on Instagram. In the March 19 post, Cheyenne posed in a stylish, floral print jumpsuit and shared some wisdom with fans.

“Self Love 🖤 nurturing your mind, body, and soul,” she wrote in the caption. “Embracing experiences that shape you. looking in the mirror and knowing you are worthy, you are capable, you are beautiful.”

The Sun reported that Cheyenne shared the post days after undergoing a skin-tightening procedure. She opened up about the procedure on her Instagram story, telling fans she received a lymphatic draining massage to remove excess skin from her pregnancy. She also received the Emsculpt treatment, which according to The Sun, builds muscle and tones the body.

The Sun reported that the total cost of the treatments was around $825.

Fans Respond to Cheyenne’s Message

“Teen Mom” fans shared encouraging words in the comment section of Cheyenne’s March 19 post and thanked the MTV star for her words of wisdom.

“You are such an inspiration !! 😢😍👏🔥🙌,” one fan wrote.

“You look amazing Chey!! Self love is the best love!! 😍😍😍,” another fan commented.

“Your Beauty shines Brighter & Brighter,” a third user commented.

“Beautiful momma know your worth and own it 😍🥰,” a fourth user weighed in.

“Girl yes! Just beautiful. I truly like watching you tv definitely a great example for your babies,” a fifth user wrote.

Cheyenne’s fiance, Zach Davis, also commented on the post, writing, “Beautiful!!!! I love you.”

Cheyenne Promotes New Podcast Merchandise

Cheyenne took to Instagram on April 1 to promote her upcoming podcast “Think Loud Crew.”

The 29-year-old posed with camouflage pants in a “Think Loud Crew Podcast” t-shirt.

She promoted the podcast in the caption, writing, “new website, new merchandise and new topics 🖤✨ who would you like to see on our podcast? what topics would you like us to talk about? @thinkloudcrew.”

“Teen Mom” fans commented on the post to let Cheyenne know what topics they want the “This Loud Crew” to cover.

“I would really like to hear about toxic relationships and how childhood trauma and even immaturity/insecurity can keep you in them,” one fan wrote.

“One with Zach and Cory and how they co parent, their relationship, the family dynamic from dads side,” another fan commented.

“Everything about how to start a business,” a third user wrote. “Tips and personal advice you would give based on your personal experience of starting your own businesses.”

“Need to see Dr. Drew on an episode and get his perspective,” a fourth user wrote.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.

