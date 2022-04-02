Jenelle Evans Tells David Eason to ‘Shut Up’ in New TikTok

“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans recently caught fans’ attention after telling her husband, David Eason, to “shut the f*** up” in an April 1 TikTok.

In the video, Jenelle mouths along to audio that says, “wash the f***ing dishes and shut the f*** up.” In tandem with the audio, she included a text blurb that reads, “when I tell my husband to stop arguing with people online.”

Jenelle’s TikTok was posted shortly after her husband, David, shared a controversial TikTok of him imitating a trans woman. In the since-deleted video, David made fun of a transgender influencer’s laugh and repeatedly used incorrect pronouns when addressing the creator, The Sun reported. He captioned the post, “This man dressed like a woman keeps tagging me talking s***.”

Jenelle Responds to Upset Fans

“Teen Mom” fans were not impressed by Jenelle’s response to David’s actions and accused the MTV star of downplaying the situation.

“No one blames you for his actions….but it speaks volumes about your morals,” one fan wrote.

“So you agree with the comments he made,” another user commented to which Jenelle replied, “That’s not what I said at all.”

A third user weighed in, writing, “Well you didn’t speak out against it or try to calm the situation. Now you’re making tiktoks mocking it.”

Jenelle has since turned off the comments on the video.

Tyler Baltierra Shares Poem on Instagram

“Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra recently shared another of his poems on Instagram. In March 2022, the 30-year-old posted a video of a sunrise with horses roaming around. In the caption he wrote,

“Life…

This gilded cage,

Shiny but lonely,

Pretty & cold,

Attractive but binding,

Beautiful aesthetic,

Internally destructive,

Hallucinated rust,

Cuts deep into bone,

Break these bars & free what’s left,

So I can spread these wings,

& catch my breath,

For my freedom lies within the sky,

Riding winds with no concern for time,

As time is not our ally,

It’s just a construct of measure,

That we can use to our advantage,

Or let it destroy us all together,

The choice is ours to suffer the weather,

Or to dance with the storm & let the rain pour.”

He ended the post with the hashtag “writing is healing.”

Fans commented on the post to express their thoughts on Tyler’s latest writing.

“Are you going to put out book of your writing? You are talented. I get its therapeutic for you. Still,…..,” one fan commented.

“Well written. Your writing is beautiful and eloquent,” another Instagram user weighed in.

“Get a publisher, your writing is always as beautiful as your sunset picture,” a third user weighed in.

