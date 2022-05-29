David Eason Compared to Bigfoot by Reddit Users

Reddit users poked fun at David Eason in a recent thread, titled, “The resemblance between David and Harry Henderson is uncanny.”

The picture at the top of the thread was a side-by-side image of Eason and Harry Henderson, who played Bigfoot in the 1987 comedy film, “Harry and the Hendersons.”

A number of “Teen Mom” viewers weighed in on the comparison, mostly in support of the image.

One person wrote, “Harry is cleaner.” Another added, “Take that back, Harry Henderson has done nothing wrong here.”

And a third commented, “Awww Harry doesn’t deserve this slander.”

Here’s what you need to know:

David Eason Joined Only Fans in Early May 2022

The Reddit thread comes on the heels of Eason posing with braids in his underwear for his newly-formed Only Fans page.

In a post from May 17, 2022, Eason updated fans on his foray into Only Fans. “I really appreciate all the love yall been giving me on my OF! My DMs are poppin and everyone is being so nice! Yall have really given me the biggest confidence boost! If you want to chat with me one on one or see the rest of pictures like this just hit the link in my bio!”

The former reality star announced that he had joined Only Fans on his Instagram page on May 10, 2022. He posted a photo sitting on a lawn chair wearing tighty whities, and captioned the photo, “Yes we both did it! Link in bio!”

Eason flocked to the platform just after his wife, Jenelle Evans, joined, as well. Evans’ subscribers must pay $20 a month to subscribe to her page.

Evans Opens up about a ‘Hate Campaign’ Ruining Her Brand Deals

On May 4, 2022, Evans uploaded a video to YouTube titled, “depressed.”

At the beginning of the clip, she wore sunglasses to cover up her tears. “I don’t want anyone to see my tears because all they do is make memes about it,” she said.

Evans continued by sharing that “haters” have gotten to her.

“I’m trying to move on and I’m trying to focus on the positive in life and not focus on the negative but it’s really hard…there’s a group of haters that just have a hate campaign against me and they literally comment on all these posts.”

She touched on a six-month brand deal that had fallen through because of these “haters”.

“That was job security and security for my family,” she said. “It’s like another side income that was promised upon for six months. I haven’t done anything to deserve this.”

Fans came to Evans’ defense in the comments section of the YouTube video. One user wrote, “MTV did you dirty, the Fans/haters did you dirty and you deserve happiness. Reddit needs to delete the subreddit that is after you bc its not ok for it to still exist, I went and looked at it and i was horrifyed.”

Another added, “Stay strong Jenelle, I’ve been watching your story on teen mom 2. I admire your strength. You’re beautiful and inspiring. The haters have nothing else to do.”