Debra Danielsen Says Farrah Abraham Was ‘Set up’ in Feces Debacle

Debra Danielsen is opening up about her daughter, Farrah Abraham. In an interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Danielsen was asked about the claims that Abraham was selling her feces online.

In January 2022, The Hollywood Gossip reported that Abraham was selling her feces on the Internet. The outlet wrote: “She’s been on OnlyFans for a while now, and in 2020 the world learned that she was selling videos of herself pooping for $100.”

In response to these reports, Danielsen told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup: “I worked with some of the most prominent people on the planet when I was an executive. I advocated higher education to my daughters, do you think there was any time I would ever suggest she get to that level of human depravity? Why would you sell your soul, why would you be so depraved that you would do that?”

Danielsen added that her husband, Dr. David Merz, was the one who informed her about Abraham’s rumored activities. “I had no idea. I’m sitting there and he’s telling me this and I’m like, ‘What?!’ He came to me and told me about it, trying to protect me so that when I go into a room and someone throws this [topic] at me, I’m not blown out of the water.”

Danielsen Says Abraham Was ‘Set Up’

In her interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Danielsen stated that she believes her daughter was set up.

“Somebody who is [her] enemy got on OnlyFans and said ‘I’ll give you 1000 bucks if you s**t in a vile. She thinks it’s a great idea and a great way to earn money, not realizing she was set up,” Deb said.

“All I know is that I’m really sad and disappointed that I heard about all of this and these movies, and it affects me and [Farrah’s daughter] Sophia negatively. People come after us and say horrible things.”

Danielsen Discusses Abraham’s Arrest

On January 17, 2022, People reported that Abraham was arrested in Hollywood.

At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department told People, “LAPD Hollywood Division responded to a battery investigation at [Grandmaster Recorders]. Security at the location was advised of a possible fight on the rooftop. When security attempted to escort the suspect out of location, she slapped one of the security guards. Security called LAPD and placed the suspect under [private person’s] arrest for battery.”

Abraham later told Fox News Digital that she intends to sue the staff of Grandmaster Recorders.

While discussing the arrest with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Danielsen said her daughter should, “Grow up.”

“This behavior is not anything I ever taught my child; God is sitting up there going, ‘Oh this isn’t good.”

Where is Abraham today?

In early March 2022, TMZ reported that Abraham had checked into a trauma treatment center in Texas for 28 days.

In a video posted to Instagram, Abraham said, “There’s really no easy way of saying this, so, I’m taking a moment before I am headed to treatment for trauma– a trauma treatment center for 28 days.”

Abraham said, “I’m taking time for my healing.”