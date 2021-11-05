PICS: ‘Teen Mom’ Dad Shares ‘Favorite Part’ of New Home

“Teen Mom 2” dad Devoin Austin gave his social media followers a glimpse inside his new home. According to The Sun, the apartment has two bedrooms.

Austin shared his new abode via Instagram on November 4, 2021, posting a photo that showed him holding the keys to his new place.

The apartment appears to have hardwood floors and an island in the kitchen with a black-and-white granite top. The rest of the kitchen has white cabinets and a large stainless steel refrigerator, which Austin dubbed as the “favorite part” of his new place.

Austin — who shares 9-year-old daughter Nova with ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus — promised to share more photos of his apartment once he became more acquainted with his new place. “Thanks for all the love everyone. Will def post pics once I decorate that bih,” he said.

The father-of-one admitted to struggling with a gambling addiction in September 2021.

“I got a severe gambling problem and need serious help,” Austin posted on Instagram Stories on September 27, 2021, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Any recommendations? Please help me.”

“Don’t get me wrong,” the Florida native added. “I’m not like sellin’ my s*** to gamble or that f***** up… but I’m noticing I spend vacations in the casino. And that really bothers me… I just can’t get right.”

Since then, Austin has not publicly addressed his gambling problem.

Fans Applauded Austin’s New Spot

“Teen Mom” fans on Reddit were happy to see that Austin was moving into a new location. A post about his move garnered hundreds of upvotes and dozens of comments from the “Teen Mom” subreddit’s 100,000 followers.

“I think it’s cute that he is proud of the fridge,” one person wrote. “Such a simple thing to be excited about. Personally, I hate our stainless steel fridge. It looks like shit every day because of fingerprints. He will learn.”

Some people wondered if Nova and her half-sister, Stella, would be checking out the new apartment soon.

“Damn, his place looks dope!!! Good for him man!!” they said. “I am happy he has a comfy place and more space for him and Nova and Stella, when Stella gets to come along too.”

Stella is the 4-year-old daughter DeJesus shares with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez. Hernandez has essentially been out of the picture, and Austin often spends time with Stella and Nova together.

DeJesus Thanked Austin for ‘Loving’ Stella

Even though DeJesus and Austin haven’t always been on the best terms, they have been able to see eye-to-eye when it comes to Stella.

In a heartfelt moment, DeJesus thanked her ex for being there for her youngest daughter.

“That’s so tough. My poor little Stella. Thank you. Thank you for loving Stella,” she said at the “Teen Mom 2” reunion in July 2021. “She loves you so much. As long as you’re OK with it, I’m OK with it.”

“Thanks for letting me,” Austin answered. “That’s literally normal to me. No problem.”

According to DeJesus, Hernandez has been largely absent from Stella’s life.

In a July 2021 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Stella cried because she didn’t want to see her biological father.

“She’s more comfortable with… Devoin [Austin] than she is with her own father,” the “Teen Mom 2” star explained during an Instagram live video. “Devoin treats her like he treats Nova.”

