‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Praise Kailyn Lowry’s Parenting

Kailyn Lowry taught her son, Lux, 4, a valuable lesson about commitment on the April 12 episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

In the episode aptly titled “There’s No Crying in Football,” Lux persistently tried to get out of going to football practice, but Kail stood her ground and insisted he attend.

The MTV star explained the importance of commitment and accountability and told Lux that he didn’t have to participate in the practice, but he at least had to show up.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Praise Kailyn Lowry’s Parenting

“Teen Mom” fans were impressed with how Kail handled the situation and took to Twitter to compliment the “16 and Pregnant” alum on her parenting skills after the episode.

“The fact that Lux was able to express himself, but also knew there was a boundary & that he had to chill with the bulls*** is truly a testament to what a great mom Kail is #TeenMom2,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I don’t like Kail whatsoever but I love how she is handling the situation with Lux,” another fan tweeted.

“Kail has my respect for teaching her boys commitment,” a third user wrote.

Kailyn Lowry Opens up About Her Relationship With Issac

Kailyn opened up about her relationship with her eldest son, Issac, on the April 12 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” telling her friend Lindsie Chrisley that the two don’t always see eye to eye.

“Isaac and I butt heads the most 100 percent,” she said.

Kail added that she is the most like Issac compared to her other three sons.

She also shared that her son, Lincoln, 8, is the easiest to parent because of her relationship with his father, Javi Marroquin.

She explained that she and Javi have a similar parenting style which makes raising Lincoln easier than her other sons.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

