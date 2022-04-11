Farrah Abraham Insists Fans Wanted to ‘Bathe’ In Her Poop

Farrah Abraham is setting the record straight.

In an interview with Howie Mandel as part of his podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” Abraham was asked if she ever sold her poop to fans. She said that she never did.

“People offered me $5,000 for stinky poop that comes out of me and I’m just like, I don’t even think that could go in the mail.”

Asked as a follow-up about the video that appears to show Abraham preparing to sell her poop in a car, she insisted the whole thing was a joke.





Farrah Abraham Announces She is Running for Office | Howie Mandel Does Stuff

“Look how good my comedy was,” Abraham exclaimed. “They ran with it. They were like, ‘I wanna bathe in it.'”

Mandel, however, didn’t appear convinced– he asked the former “Teen Mom” star if she was really joking, and Abraham replied, “That’s not real. It really blew up. I’ve never gotten the chance to do that.”

Fans may recall when a “Teen Mom” fan account obtained the video above. In it, Abraham tells users, “I want to tell you how I sh** in a jar and I send it to you. Ooh, so cool!”

She then holds up a small jar, saying, “I put it in here… and then I cork it… I put a special message on it… Just sending you blessings of this year.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Debra Danielsen: ‘I Know My Daughter Deep Down inside Is Better than That’





Debra Danielsen: Debz OG Master | Official Music Video Debz OG is an inspiring and creative music video kicking off Debra Danielsen's new record label D&G Productions. Debz OG was filmed in Jackson, MI and provides encouragement for listeners to be all they were created to be. BE YOU! Do YOU! and change the WORLD. The Debz OG music video was filmed in conjunction… 2017-02-22T17:35:56Z

In March 2022, Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup: “I worked with some of the most prominent people on the planet when I was an executive. I advocated higher education to my daughters, do you think there was any time I would ever suggest she get to that level of human depravity? Why would you sell your soul, why would you be so depraved that you would do that?”

Danielsen added that it was her husband, Dr. David Merz, who told her that news outlets were stating Abraham was selling her poop online.

“David told me about it. I had no idea. I’m sitting there and he’s telling me this and I’m like, ‘What?!’” Danielsen said. “He came to me and told me about it, trying to protect me so that when I go into a room and someone throws this [topic] at me, I’m not blown out of the water.

Danielsen concluded the interview by saying she believes someone set her daughter up.

“Somebody who is [her] enemy got on OnlyFans and said ‘I’ll give you 1000 bucks if you s**t in a vile. She thinks it’s a great idea and a great way to earn money, not realizing she was set up.”

Abraham’s Foray into Comedy





Farrah Abraham Wants To Be Stand-Up Comedian After Leaving Treatment Center | TMZ Farrah Abraham is happy to be out of the treatment center where she recently worked on her past trauma, and she's ready to take the next step in her career … by becoming a stand-up comedian! She also gave an update on her legal battle with Grandmaster Records in Hollywood, saying she isn't suing the… 2022-04-05T08:15:02Z

What’s next for Abraham, now that she’s finished her 28-day stint at a trauma treatment center?

On April 5, 2022, Abraham informed TMZ of her plans to take on the world of comedy.

“I think I would really appreciate my voice in stand-up comedy,” Abraham said.

She didn’t inform fans when her first show will be– “I want it to be a surprise,” she said.

Abraham shared that comedy will give her the opportunity to overcome her fear of people. “Now I can really tackle that and overcome it and be onstage,” she said.