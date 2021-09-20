Farrah Abraham: ‘Teen Mom’ Alumni Want Me as Their Lawyer

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham said some of her former co-stars would hire her to represent them after she graduates from law school during an interview with TMZ. While her “debacle” with Harvard University ended with Abraham threatening to sue the prestigious ivy league school, the former MTV personality claimed she won’t have a hard time finding clients once she graduates.

“A lot of my friends keep asking, ‘Teen Mom’ cast members keep asking if I would represent them. I’ve been fortunate,” she told TMZ on September 17 at an event in Beverly Hills. “I work around a lot of public figures.”

“I think that’s even more why I’m focusing on my law career,” the mother-of-one continued. “I’ve been in lawsuits, people have tried to sue me for so long, for my mental health and safety lawsuits.”

Abraham didn’t reveal which of her “Teen Mom” co-stars would hire her as their lawyer, but it’s probably not anyone from the “OG” cast.

She wasn’t always on the best terms with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, or Tyler Baltierra, who balked when she appeared in a leaked sex tape with embattled porn star James Deen.

“I don’t judge Farrah or dislike her, but Bentley’s in kindergarten. So kids already ask him about being on TV. And now it’s like ‘Oh, is your mom the one who did a sex tape? Is your mom the one who did a porn?’” Bookout explained to Amber Portwood, Lowell and Baltierra in a May 2015 episode of “Teen Mom OG,” per Us Weekly.

“There’s no shame in porn,” Baltierra agreed. “If you want to go do porn, do porn. But we’re attached to it. At what price are you going to sell your dignity, man? I tell ya, it’d better be a high one.”

Abraham has also gotten into spats with Portwood, who tried to fight Abraham at the reunion in 2016.

Abraham is best known for her stint on “Teen Mom OG,” which started in 2009. While pregnant with daughter Sophia, her boyfriend, Derek Underwood, died in a car crash.

Abraham allowed MTV cameras to document her life as a single mother until 2018 when she was replaced by Bristol Palin.

Abraham publicly slammed Harvard after she was urged to drop her Creative Writing and Literature course at Harvard Extension School.

“Harvard is a joke. It is a scam. That’s my Harvard review. I feel very sorry to see it,” she told TMZ last month. “I was the most person of color in the class. Everyone else was super white.”

The Iowa native alleged she was the victim of “educational abuse” at Harvard. Abraham said her professor asked the students to write an assignment but didn’t tell the former “Teen Mom OG” star she would have to proofread her work.

“Educational abuse is when a teacher tells you don’t worry about checking it over, it’s a class activity, just send it over to me,” Abraham said to TMZ. “Don’t proofread it, don’t do anything. It’s a class activity.”

Abraham Wants to Raise Money for Mental Health With her Torched Harvard Sweatshirt

After her career at Harvard came to an early end, Abraham lit her school sweatshirt on fire and said she wanted to auction off the item to raise money for mental health awareness.

“Thank you, therapists, for the tools over the years to overcome abuse @harvard shirt is going to raise money for mental health,” she wrote at the beginning of her August 30 Instagram post. “Educational abuse, financial abuse is not what I choose nor allow.”

“As a teacher, I will never block anyone out of zoom nor lie and bully a student and fraud them out of money like Harvard,” she continued. “Students I received your messages and emails I’m sorry and empathize with educational abuse!”

