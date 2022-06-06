Jaylan Mobley Reacts to Leah Messer’s Bathing Suit Instagram Pic

Leah Messer posted a series of pictures in a cut-out bikini to her Instagram page on June 5. In the first photo, she posed on a boat while sipping on a Truly beverage. In the second picture, she struck another pose.

The photo series was captioned, “Yours Truly” with a heart emoji. Messer also tagged the Instagram page for Lake Life Rentals in North Carolina.

In the comments section of the Instagram, Messer’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, jokingly responded, “D*** 😮‍💨 I’m about to dm you right NOW lol! 🤤😍”

Mobley and Messer first connected through a direct message in February 2021.

In a September 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Messer said, “I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date. On our first date, he picked me up took me to a lovely dinner at Bricks & Barrels in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we went to the Wiz Khalifa concert at the WV Power Park. It was amazing.”

Mobley’s response to the new picture comes on the heels of fans assuming the two had broken up.

In a Reddit thread from June 2, a user wrote, “They went from posting professional photoshoots every other day to not having posted a photo together on Instagram since May 3rd. Theories about what’s going on?”

Fans Flocked to Reddit to Weigh In on the Instagram

On Reddit, users commented on the photo, complimenting Messer’s bathing suit and style.

One user simply wrote, “I like her swimsuit though.”

Another wrote, “She looks SO dang good!”

A third agreed with those sentiments, writing, “D*** Leah looks good!”

Eagle-eyed fans also chimed in with their thoughts on Mobley’s comment. Most people shared positive comments about their relationship.

“Awwww I just LOVE y’all together !!!!!” one person wrote, while another added, “Just love how you two are perfect together!!!”

Fans Recently Assumed the Two Had Split

Fans recently shared their guess that the two had split.

In the Reddit thread about the two not posting on one another’s Instagram for a month, one person wrote, “They probably already broke up lol.” Others, however, thought Messer could be pregnant.

“methinks she’s pregnant lol i don’t think there’s anything else to it,” a fan chimed in.

Over the June 4 weekend, however, Messer and Mobley posted a photo on an Instagram Story that showed them kissing, seemingly reacting to fans’ theories about a breakup.

The two first met in February 2021, and already have a house together.

Mobley made the announcement of the home on his Instagram, writing, “Proud to be a First Time Home Owner! I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home. We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the home was purchased for $499,900 and is over 6,000 square feet. It comes with .37 acres of land.

The floor plan is open, and the property comes with a living room and a basement with a family room, bedroom, bathroom, game room, and sauna.