Fans React to Jenelle Evans’ Spicy Nautical Look

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans flaunted her bikini body in new pictures posted to Instagram on March 27. Evans and her husband, David Eason, are on vacation in Key West, Florida, and chartered a boat for the day so they could go deep-sea fishing.

“Girls just wanna have sun,” Evans captioned the post. She wore a black bikini, aviator sunglasses, and a trucker hat in the photos.

Fans on Instagram and Reddit had a robust reaction to Evans showing off her curvy figure.

“Get it girl, love the confidence!” reads one of the most popular comments on her Instagram page.

“I really like that your confident in your own body and you don’t care about anyone seeing the real you,” another top response under Evans’ photo says. “Girl I wish I was like that.”

“Girl don’t ever let anyone say that you look anything but fabulous!!!!!” a third person wrote.

A conversation on Reddit about Evans’ photo had a different tone, with the most popular comments being written by fans who criticized the former “Teen Mom” star.

“Omgggg the first one is SO bad. I’m not even talking about her body, she just looks incredibly uncomfortable. Her face???? Girl what is you DOIN,” one person said.

“Wonder how many pics she took before deciding these 2 were the best ones?” another wrote.

Evans, 31, was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2019 after her husband shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. Eason was released from his contract the year before after he wrote offensive comments on social media.

Evans is the mother of three children: 13-year-old Jace — who is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis — 8-year-old Kaiser — her son from her relationship with her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith — and 5-year-old 6-year-old Ensley is the daughter Evans and Eason share.

Evans regained custody of Jace in March after her mother — Barbara Evans — agreed to relinquish her parental rights. Evans signed over custody of Jace to her mother when he was a baby, but has vowed to regain custody for years.

Evans Hit Back at Body Shamers

Evans issued a response when a social media user negatively talk about her body.

“That belly dam,” the person wrote. Evans replied to the comment via TikTok on March 23.

“Yeah, so this belly also housed three kids,” she told the social media user. “Can you believe that?

“And this belly also had an appendix removed,” Evans added. “Wow, that’s crazy.”

“And this belly, also had a hernia repaired,” she continued. “So yeah, girls go. Through a lot. The Humana body goes through a lot. But yeah, damn, a belly can get big sometimes. Sorry, this is surprising to you.”

In April 2021, Evans said she is happier at her current size than she was when she was smaller.

“Back in 2015 I started gaining weight and also I was being cheated on,” Evans said in a TikTok video. “And this is when I was feeling totally insecure and feeling like I needed to something about my body or I wouldn’t be loved.”

“So I started going to the gym. Like damn, I looked good… but was I happy? No. Was I trying to impress people? Yeah,” she added. “Happy wife, happy life. Strut your stuff.”

Evans Got Sick During The Boat Trip

Evans revealed some behind the scenes information, telling her fans that she actually felt unwell during the boat trip in Key West with Eason.

“I gotta tell you guys what happened when I went deep sea fishing because it was crazy on my part,” she said in a TikTok video. “So me and David ended up renting our own charter. It was a private one so we didn’t have anyone else on the boat with us. But you can see right here I’m having a good time.”

Evans said they were fishing for mahi mahi, tuna, shark, and red snapper.

“I’ve always been good, I’ve never gotten sick, right? All of a sudden, I’m on this boat, I’m like, I think I’m good,” she said. “But little did I know, I started to get sick. Let me remind you, the waves were super freaking choppy.”

Evans laid down for nearly five hours until Eason was ready to bring the boat back.

“We were rocking so hard my esophagus started acting up,” she said. “I was laying down for about five hours before we docked back in at 6 p.m. I had to tough it out the whole time.”

“If you go deep sea fishing, be careful,” Evans added.

On Facebook, Evans hinted that she experienced a surprise reaction to the choppy water.

#NewFearUnlocked “Had an esophagus spasm episode today from deep sea fishing