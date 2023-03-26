Jenelle Evans Tries New Hair Color in Latest Post

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans is turning heads with a new hair color in her March 25 TikTok video.

“THIS IS SO WEIRD! Do we like? 🤯 🔥” Evans asked fans in the caption of her video, which shows the MTV star using a filter to temporarily turn her into a redhead. The video is set to “Jolene”, the Dolly Parton hit, in which Parton sings “Your beauty is beyond compare with flaming locks of auburn hair…”

See the results of Evans’s new hair color experiment below.

Fans Think Jenelle Evans Looks Like a Celebrity in Her Latest Video

Many fans like Evans’s new red hair look, and some took to her comment section encouraging her to make the change more permanent than just a TikTok filter.

“[Jenelle] you look amazing and if you did go this colour it would be perfection 😏” one fan wrote in the comments.

Other users were not only complimenting Evans, but couldn’t help pointing out a resemblance between her in her new post and actress Nicole Kidman.

“Nicole Kidman is that you!? 🥰” one fan wrote in a comment with over 225 likes. One fan replied to this comment, writing, “No lie! I was just coming to comment this! She really does look like her with this filter,” while another user added, “Omg I was about to comment that when she played in practical magic“.

The comparisons didn’t stop with Kidman either, as some fans thought that with her hair let down and wavy in the video Evans also shared some similarities with one Disney princess. “Merida from [‘Brave’] is that you!!!” one user commented, getting over 100 likes. A different user echoed this sentiment, writing, “You look like Merida from ‘Brave’.”

Besides Kidman and Merida, Evans’s fans drew comparisons between the reality star and singers Ke$ha and Lisa Marie Presley, as well as actor Robin Tunney from the 1996 film “The Craft”.

Jenelle Evans Claps Back at Body Shamers

In addition to her new hair color post, Evans recently used her TikTok to call out body shamers in her comment section after one user wrote “That belly dam” on a video of Evans in a bikini while having a boat day with her husband, David Eason.

“Yeah, so this belly also housed three kids, can you believe that? And this belly also had an appendix removed, wow that’s crazy! And this belly also had a hernia repaired. So yeah girls go through a lot, the human body goes through a lot. But yeah, damn, a belly can get big sometimes, I’m sorry that’s so surprising to you,” Evans said in her response video.

The MTV star had previously taken heat herself for allegedly fat-shaming her former “Teen Mom” costar Kailyn Lowry, claims which Evans herself denied in a December 2022 video, when she said, “”Let’s put this rumor to rest, I never fat-shamed Kail,” Evans said, “Never did. The comments under this video are insane. People really believe I fat-shamed her with no proof. No proof, no nothing.”

