Jenelle Evans Blasts Chelsea Houska After Quitting Teen Mom

MTV alum Jenelle Evans slammed Chelsea Houska when she was asked about her former co-star quitting Teen Mom 2. Jenelle was fired from the series in May 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed their family pet, Nugget. After more than 10 years with the show, Chelsea decided to leave the series–and Jenelle said it was for the better. She accused Chelsea of not having an “authentic” storyline.

“Good for her,” Jenelle told E! News. “I feel her story wasn’t honest to begin with so maybe TV isn’t meant for her.”

Jenelle has been off-and-on with David since she was fired from the show, with the couple temporarily losing custody of their children shortly after the incident. They reconnected before quarantine and now Jenelle says they are stronger than ever.

“Our marriage was a rocky start and we have been through a lot. But I feel like, since quarantine, we really have got a lot closer,” she said about their three-year marriage to E! News. “David is such a huge help around the house and helping the kids with school so I can get things I need to get done since I work from home now.”

Chelsea Quit Reportedly Because of Aubree

Chelsea didn’t give a reason for leaving Teen Mom 2, but insiders who spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup said that Chelsea wanted 11-year-old daughter Aubree to have more privacy as she becomes a teenager. Her segments largely revolved around Aubree’s relationship with her father and the paternal side of the family. It reportedly has always been Chelsea’s intention to leave the series when Aubree got older.

“Chelsea didn’t like that her segments were becoming more and more about Aubree’s personal life and her relationship with Adam’s family,” a source told The Ashley. “Chelsea was becoming more and more concerned about Aubree being on-camera, now that she’s older.”

The MTV alum wanted to protect her daughter from criticism. “She didn’t want her to go through puberty on-camera and be subjected to hurtful and sometimes creepy comments from viewers,” the insider explained. “She always knew she would leave the show once Aubree reached a certain age.”

Leah Messer Praised Chelsea’s Decision

Chelsea was a long-standing fan-favorite among viewers and a majority of viewers were sad to hear she was leaving Teen Mom 2. That also included co-star Leah Messer, who said she was “sad” to see Chelsea leave the series but “excited” for what was in the mother’s future.

“Sad to see you go, but so excited to see where this new journey takes your family!” Leah tweeted on November 10.

Leah also shared Chelsea’s statement, where she said she was grateful for the years she spent on MTV. “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

