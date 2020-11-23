Jenelle Evans Weighs In on Her Husband Being Unemployed

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans defended husband David Eason’s unemployment status. David hasn’t appeared on MTV since he was fired in 2018 for making offensive comments about the LGBTQ community. The following year, Jenelle was canned from the show that made her famous after David shot and killed their dog, Nugget. Jenelle reasoned that David is a stay-at-home father and she makes more money than him.

According to Pop Culture, Jenelle made the statement on Facebook after sharing a comment from a netizen who said, “A man is supposed to be a PROVIDER Idc what this generation think.”

Jenelle, however, disagreed. “Not when you are an influencer and make more, 🤷🏻‍♀️ ” she wrote on November 5. “I don’t mind at all, as long as he helps me with the family and he does so much it’s insane.” She also tagged her husband in the post, which was shared 38 times and garnered hundreds of reactions.

Jenelle Previously Defended David For Working

Jenelle and David have three children living with them. The couple has one child together, 3-year-old Ensley Jolie. Then they both have two children from previous relationships.

Jenelle’s oldest son Jace, 10, stays with his grandmother Barbara Evans and then Jenelle has custody of her 6-year-old son Kaiser from her relationship with ex Nathan Griffith. Davids’s 13-year-old daughter Maryssa lives with them, and his 7-year-old son Kaden lives with ex-girlfriend Olivia Leedhum.

When it comes to helping around the house, Jenelle told Hollywood Life that David was a huge help. He helps me build whatever I want. Even though he doesn’t have a job, he does have a job at home basically. He’s a lot of help with the kids.”

Jenelle & David Briefly Split in October 2019

Even though they recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, Jenelle left David in October 2019 and took out a temporary restraining order against her husband. She fled their home–also known as “The Land–in North Carolina and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, with Kaiser and Ensley. At the time, she said it was what was best for herself and her children.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she said, according to Us Weekly. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids.”

The couple was pictured together in January 2020 and by March she confirmed they were back together. In September she celebrated their anniversary.

“This day was perfect,” Jenelle wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures from their wedding. “From start to finish, everyone was having a great time! I’m so happy we decided to work through the hard times for our family. Through thick and thin, you’re my best friend. I don’t want it any other way.”

“No one will ever understand our relationship, but that’s ok,” she continued in another post. “I don’t expect them to. Here’s to 3 years married.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

