Jenelle Evans Blasts Chelsea Houska to Social Media User

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans took another swipe at former co-star Chelsea Houska. A social media user from TikTok asked for Jenelle to spill the real tea about Chelsea. While the mother-of-three didn’t exactly attack the South Dakota native, she seemingly managed to shade the pregnant star, who is expecting her fourth child in January.

“I know her personally and we aren’t on the same level,” the MTV alum wrote, according to In Touch Weekly. “I’m not going to sit here just talking s***.”

While the statement could be interpreted as innocuous, Jenelle previously told E! News that Chelsea wasn’t right for reality TV. “I feel her story wasn’t honest to begin with, so maybe TV isn’t meant for her,” she said.

Jenelle had opened up about Chelsea while talking about her own rocky marriage to David Eason. The couple split last year for a few months, with Jenelle taking out a temporary restraining order against David. She accused him of abuse and took her two children–Kaiser and Ensley–to Nashville, Tennessee to get away from David. By January 2020 she dropped the restraining order and they reconnected just as the U.S. was shutting down amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Jenelle claimed things are better than they ever have been. “David is such a huge help around the house and helping the kids with school so I can get things I need to get done since I work from home now,” she said. “Our marriage was a rocky start and we have been through a lot. But I feel like, since quarantine, we really have got a lot closer.”

Chelsea Was Accused of ‘Exploiting’ Aubree

One of Chelsea’s main storylines on Teen Mom 2 have revolved around 11-year-old daughter Aubree’s relationship with her father, Adam Lind, and his family. While Chelsea didn’t respond to those accusations, an insider told The Ashleys Reality Roundup the mother didn’t want Aubree to grow up as a teenager in front of cameras.

“Chelsea didn’t like that her segments were becoming more and more about Aubree’s personal life and her relationship with Adam’s family,” the source said. “Chelsea was becoming more and more concerned about Aubree being on-camera, now that she’s older.”

While fans might be shocked by the decision to leave, Chelsea reportedly planned to step away from the cameras when Aubree became old enough. “She always knew she would leave the show once Aubree reached a certain age,” the insider revealed. “She didn’t want her to go through puberty on-camera and be subjected to hurtful and sometimes creepy comments from viewers.”

Chelsea and MTV Split On Good Terms

While Jenelle and David were fired from Teen Mom 2, Chelsea revealed that she and her family were walking away from the show on good terms.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this,” she said in her official statement. “We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

Chelsea added that she would like fans to continue to tune in to her journey. “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses,” she said. “Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

