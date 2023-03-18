Former “Teen Mom 2″ star Kailyn Lowry had fans laughing on Friday, March 17 after she shared a funny TikTok of her eldest son Issac.

In the video, Issac mouthed along to an audio soundbite of Kourtney Kardashian imitating her younger sister Kim Kardashian.

The audio says, “I pretty much started this entire family. No one would be anywhere or anything without me.”

Kailyn captioned the post, “Making a very valid point 😂.”

Fans loved seeing Kailyn goofing around with her eldest son.

“He’s got a point! Issac is an icon ❤️,” one fan commented to which Kailyn replied, “An iconnnnnn.”

“Omg he is Hilarious 😂😆,” a second user wrote.

“Haha I just love him,” a third user added.

“😂😂 it’s funny because it’s true,” a fourth user chimed in.

Kailyn Says She and Issac ‘Butt Heads’

Play

Video Video related to fans react to ‘hilarious’ video of kailyn lowry’s son issac 2023-03-18T15:44:57-04:00

Kailyn welcomed Issac on January 18, 2010 with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

Since then, fans have watched Issac grow up before their eyes on “Teen Mom 2.”

As Issac has gotten older, Kailyn has been open about the ways in which she and her son don’t see eye-to-eye. On an April 2022 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Kailyn confessed that Issac is “the hardest” to parent out of her four children.

During the episode, the Pennsylvania native told her friend and “Coffee Convos” co-host Lindsie Chrisley that she and her eldest son “butt heads”.

“Is it because [you two] are the most alike?” Lindsie asked after Kailyn revealed Issac was the hardest child to parent.

“Yes,” she replied. “Wholeheartedly.”

A month before the episode aired, Kailyn invited Issac on her podcast “Barely Famous” where she asked him, “What is the hardest part of me being your mom?”

“You have a lot of kids,” he said on the March 30 episode, which elicited laughter from Kailyn.

The thirteen-year-old then gave fans an idea of Kailyn’s busy schedule raising four children.

“We’re like never at the house,” he said. “We are running errands, Lincoln has training and games and stuff, I do too, and then Lux is doing baseball now.”

He continued, “When we are at the house, we get home at like six something and it’s like take a shower, eat, go to bed.”

Kailyn jumped in, “So, the hardest part about [me] being your mom is that it’s Kail and the chaos.”

“Yes,” he replied.

Did Issac Enjoy Filming ‘Teen Mom?’

Kailyn surprised fans in May 2022 when she announced she was leaving “Teen Mom 2” during the season 11 reunion after appearing on the franchise for over a decade.

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore,” she told E! News Daily Pop after the reunion aired. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”

On the March 30 episode of “Barely Famous,” two months before she revealed she was leaving the show, Kailyn asked Issac if he enjoyed filming and being in the public eye.

Issac said he enjoyed parts of being in the public eye but admitted he wasn’t too fond of filming for MTV.

“It depends what we’re filming and what it’s for,” he said. “So, like podcasts, they’re fun. For MTV, I don’t really love it.”

Kailyn dug deeper into the subject, asking her son what it’s like to be a kid growing up on TV.

“People have come up to me and asked me for pictures at school,” he said. “It’s weird to have everyone know who I am but I don’t know them.”

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Gush Over Leah Messer’s Daughter’s ‘Amazing’ Artwork